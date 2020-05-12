9 beautiful hotel pools across the US
Dreaming of lounging poolside somewhere beautiful? Us too.
With all this social distancing, we’ve never craved a vacation more. While we’re not sure when we’ll be able to hit the road again, it doesn’t mean we can’t dream of our next vacation. In fact, we’ve been doing a whole lot of that by figuring out our points and miles strategy to visiting places like Italy, Tahiti, and Micronesia.
And even though we’ve all been working from home and are spending our weekends lounging, we would definitely prefer a sun-soaked getaway that’s not anywhere but our coach. Here are 9 beautiful hotel pools in the U.S. to daydream about while you’re grounded.
Garden of the Gods Resort and Club in Colorado Springs, Colorado
At the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, guests can enjoy the Three Graces infinity pool April through mid to late October. Swimmers and loungers will enjoy prime views of the famous Garden of the Gods with Pikes Peak in the distance.
During peak summer months, a stay at the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club will run you about $430 or more per night. The fall brings lower pricing with rooms just under the $400 mark. Come winter, the price drops with the temperature and rooms are available for half the price at $205 a night. The pricing stays moderate throughout the spring with rooms available from $229 a night. All of these rates are eligible for a discount with an AAA or AARP membership.
When it comes to booking, you’ll want to book through Expedia to earn 3% cash back or through Hotels.com to earn 1% cash back and collect a stamp towards a reward night. Both cash back offers are available through Rakuten.
Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Paradise Valley, Arizona
This beautiful property is located in Arizona’s Paradise Valley. You can cool off in the pool while enjoying stunning views of the famous Camelback Mountain.
When it comes to pricing, you’ll find peak rates during the fall and winter months with rooms starting from $500 and increasing all the way up to $700 as the weather gets colder everywhere else in the U.S.. However, as things heat up in Arizona, the prices cool down with rooms starting at $309 a night in the summer.
This property can also be booked through Amex’s Fine Hotels and Resorts from 30,000 Membership Rewards. However, if you chose to pay the cash value then you will earn 5x MR’s per dollar spent and will get a $100 spa service credit to use during your stay plus daily breakfast for two.
There’s a few ways to save on a Sanctuary booking:
- Discounted rates for Arizona residents, AAA members and AARP members
- 3% off on bookings made through Expedia OR 1% off through Hotels.com plus a credit towards a free night. Both are available separately via Rakuten.
Finally, be sure to sign-up for the Preferred Hotels and Resorts loyalty program to earn additional rewards on the stay.
Amangani in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
If Jackson Hole wasn’t already on your list of places to visit, here’s another reason to add it. The Amangani heated infinity pool offers stunning views of the Grand Tetons and the Snake River Range, making it the perfect spot to relax after a long day of skiing or hiking.
When it comes to pricing, this luxury property tends to run on the high end no matter the season. However, it’s especially pricey during the summer months with rooms going for a minimum of $1,100 a night. In the fall, winter and spring, you can snag a room from $800 a night.
This property can also be booked through Amex’s Fine Hotels and Resorts from 100,000 Membership Rewards. However, if you chose to pay the cash value then you will earn 5x MR’s per dollar spent and will get a $100 food and beverage credit to use during your stay plus daily breakfast for two.
If you don’t have the Amex Platinum, book through Mr. and Mrs. Smith to earn 1.5% cash back with Rakuten.
Four Seasons Resort Hulalai in Kalilua-Kona, Hawaii
Hawaii is a stunning place in and of itself, but the Four Seasons Hulalai pool just emphasizes it. Head here at sunset to snap the perfect Instagram shot.
During Hawaii’s off-season in the fall, you can snag rooms from $750 a night but those prices go up to the $900’s when tourist season kicks in and all the way up to $1,300 during the prime winter months.
You can save 3% when you book through Expedia with Rakuten.
1 Hotel South Beach in Miami, Florida
Looking for a lux pool to relax at in South Beach? Head to 1 Hotel South Beach where you can enjoy Miami Beach’s largest rooftop pool with sweeping views of the ocean.
The most affordable rates are offered in the heat of the Miami summer with rooms from $360 a night. When temperatures start to cool down across the rest of the country, prices heat up with rooms in the fall going from $1,100 and from $1,300 in the winter.
This property can also be booked through Amex’s Fine Hotels and Resorts from 30,000 Membership Rewards. However, if you chose to pay the cash value then you will earn 5x MR’s per dollar spent and will get a $100 property credit to use during your stay plus daily breakfast for two.
You can save 4% when you book through Expedia with Rakuten.
The Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida
The Biltmore pool is famous for being one of the largest pools in the continental U.S.. At 23,000 square feet, there’s plenty of room for everyone to soak up the Florida sun while cooling off in the pool.
This hotel is generally pretty affordable year-round. The lowest rates are available in summer and fall with rooms ranging from $215-$230 a night. When the snowbirds start to make their way down, prices go up to $286 a night and stay pretty steady throughout the spring break season.
This property can be booked through Amex’s Fine Hotels and Resorts from 20,000 Membership Rewards. However, if you chose to pay the cash value then you will earn 5x MR’s per dollar spent and will get a $100 property credit to use during your stay plus daily breakfast for two.
You can save 3% when you book through Expedia with Rakuten.
Equinox Hotel in New York City
If you’re looking for an escape from the hustle and bustle of New York City, the Equinox Hotel is definitely worth checking out — just read Melanie Lieberman’s review of the hotel and you’ll be sold.
Unsurprisingly, this wellness escape doesn’t come cheap. You’ll find peak pricing in the spring and fall with rates teetering between the mid-$700 to high-$800 price range. You can snag more affordable rates in the winter with rooms available in the $500 range and making their way up to the $600’s in the summer.
This property can be booked through Amex’s Fine Hotels and Resorts from 60,000 Membership Rewards. However, if you chose to pay the cash value then you will earn 5x MR’s per dollar spent and will get a $100 property credit to use during your stay plus daily breakfast for two.
You can also book through Hotels.com to save 1% and collect a stamp towards a reward night through Rakuten.
Four Seasons Seattle in Seattle, Washington
The Four Seasons Seattle’s heated infinity pool is the perfect place to relax after a day of exploring the Pacific Northwest city while enjoying views of Ellicot Bay.
If you’re planning a stay here, you can expect peak pricing during the spring withs rooms available in the mid-$800 range. Throughout the rest of the year, rooms are available from $735 a night.
You can save 3% when you book through Expedia with Rakuten.
The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California
The Coliseum Pool at Pelican Hill was inspired by the eponymous Roman arena. This pool is one of the largest circular pools in the world and boasts views of the beautiful Newport coast. If it’s just the view you’re after, you can grab lunch and a drink at Coliseum Pool & Grill.
Peak pricing at Pelican Hill is during the fall with rooms available from $595 a night. However, throughout the rest of the year you can typically snag a stay from $495 a night.
This property can be booked through Amex’s Fine Hotels and Resorts from 50,000 Membership Rewards. However, if you chose to pay the cash value then you will earn 5x MR’s per dollar spent and will get a $100 spa service credit to use during your stay plus daily breakfast for two.
Another option is to book through Hotels.com to save 1% and collect a stamp towards a reward night with Rakuten.
Featured photo courtesy of Garden of the Gods Resort and Club.
