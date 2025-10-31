Bank of America offers a large portfolio of cards. Some carry Bank of America branding in their names, such as the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card and the Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card. Others, such as the Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® Credit Card, are cobranded cards offered by Bank of America.

But regardless of your Bank of America credit card (or cards), you should know about the Nov. 6 More Rewards Day.

Bank of America More Rewards Day

Bank of America credit cards, including those that normally don't earn rewards, earn extra rewards on More Rewards Day (Nov. 6) between midnight and 11:59 p.m. EST. Specifically, you'll earn as follows on More Rewards Day:

Cash-back credit cards : Earn an additional 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in purchases.

: Earn an additional 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in purchases. Rewards credit cards that earn points or miles : Earn an additional 2 points or miles per dollar spent on the first $2,500 in purchases.

: Earn an additional 2 points or miles per dollar spent on the first $2,500 in purchases. Non-rewards credit cards: Earn 2% cash back as a statement credit on the first $2,500 in purchases.

Related: Is the Bank of America Premium Rewards Card worth the $95 annual fee?

CHABYBUCKO/GETTY IMAGES

You don't need to enroll to enjoy these bonus earnings, which come on top of the rewards you already earn on your purchases. The $2,500 purchase limit for bonus earnings is "per unique consumer credit card account or unique business banking company," according to the More Rewards Day website.

So, if you have the Atmos Rewards Summit Visa Infinite, you normally earn 3 points per dollar spent on eligible dining, foreign transaction, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines purchases, and 1 point per dollar spent on other purchases. But for up to $2,500 in purchases on More Rewards Day, you'll earn 5 points per dollar spent on eligible dining, foreign transaction, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines purchases, and 3 points per dollar spent on other purchases.

Related: Alaska Trifecta: Why I signed up for the new premium Atmos Rewards Summit credit card

WESTEND61/GETTY IMAGES

If you're part of the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program, you'll earn your Preferred Rewards bonus on the purchase amount as usual. However, you won't earn the Preferred Rewards bonus on the incremental bonus earnings through this promotion.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

According to the Bank of America More Rewards Day website, all open and active Bank of America consumer and business banking credit card accounts should be eligible. However, you'll need to keep your account open and active until the extra rewards reach your account, and it may take two billing cycles after the promotional offer ends to see the extra rewards in your account.

Finally, only purchases that post to your account and appear on your statement with a transaction date of Nov. 6 will qualify. Keep this in mind if you're purchasing items for which the merchant isn't likely to charge you the same day; for example, some online merchants don't charge you until they ship your purchase.

Related: The best credit cards for online shopping

Bottom line

You may have a Bank of America card even if it doesn't say Bank of America on the front. So, check the cards in your wallet and consider whether there are any big purchases you want to make or holiday shopping you want to do during the Nov. 6 More Rewards Day.

"We're excited to uphold this annual holiday tradition and share this special offer with our clients. More Rewards Day is all about celebrating our cardholders by awarding them bonus cash back, miles or points as they prepare for the increased festivities and spending that the holiday season brings," Lora Monfared, head of consumer card products at Bank of America, said in a press release.

You'll earn 2% more cash back or 2 more points or miles per dollar spent on up to $2,500 in purchases when you use a consumer or business banking Bank of America credit card on More Rewards Day. But, depending on what other cards you have in your wallet and whether you're working toward any minimum spending requirements, you may still be better off using a different rewards credit card for your purchases.