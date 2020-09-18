British Airways adding sliding doors to some first-class seats
British Airways has announced improvements to its first-class seat product, which is set to be installed on some newly delivered aircraft.
Following the success of its long-awaited Club Suite business-class product, the airline has decided to install a sliding door design in First on newly delivered Boeing 777 aircraft from later this year.
“The new Club Suite has been so popular with our customers that we made the decision at the start of the year to adjust the First seat on the new 777-300 aircraft to include a door for additional privacy,” British Airways told TPG.
So far, the airline doesn’t have any official pictures of the new seat design. It’s expected to closely resemble the design already featured on its Boeing 787-9 and 787-10 aircraft, with the addition of a sliding door to turn a seat into a suite.
The new seat is described as only an “adjustment” on the current design, so unlikely to be noticeably different — except for the new door.
With so much uncertainty surrounding the future of long-haul travel due to the COVD-19 pandemic, it’s unknown which routes these aircraft will service, though they will be routes that usually feature a four-class aircraft. In business class, the cabin will see the airline’s new Club Suite product, as all newly-delivered long-haul aircraft BA receives now feature.
While the “hard product” of these new cabins will be an improvement for passengers, for the time being, food and beverage service in First will continue to feature meal boxes rather than elaborate gourmet meals on fine china. It’s unclear how long the reduced soft product offering will continue.
Why is BA taking delivery of new aircraft during a time where it’s retired or parked a large number of its long-haul aircraft, including its entire Boeing 747 fleet? British Airways told TPG that these aircraft were ordered long before the pandemic commenced and its deliveries could not be deferred.
Featured image by Nicky Kelvin / The Points Guy
