Austrian Airlines gives Boston first-ever nonstop route to Vienna
Boston is the hot market for new flights to Europe with Austrian Airlines set to join the fray next year, adding what will be the city’s first-ever nonstop route to Vienna.
The Star Alliance carrier will begin flights between cities on March 29, Austrian said Wednesday. The service will initially operate four times a week before increasing to six-times weekly in mid-April.
Austrian will fly a Boeing 767-300ER on the route. The aircraft is equipped with 25 business class — known for the airline’s onboard “Flying Chef” who prepares meals for the front cabin — 18 premium economy, and 167 economy seats.
The Massachusetts Port Authority that runs Boston Logan (BOS) confirmed to TPG that the route will be the airport’s first regularly scheduled commercial service to Vienna (VIE).
The Lufthansa Group carrier joins American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and low-cost carrier LEVEL in adding links between Boston and Europe in 2020. American plans a London Heathrow (LHR) flight, Delta London Gatwick (LGW) and Rome (FCO) flights, and LEVEL a Paris Orly (ORY) flight.
Austrian’s new route also reaffirms a recent OAG forecast that Boston will become the third-largest gateway to Europe on the U.S. East Coast next year. Logan is on track to leapfrog both Miami (MIA) and Washington Dulles (IAD) in terms of departing seats.
Austrian joins group peers Lufthansa and SWISS in Boston. Lufthansa serves Logan from Frankfurt (FRA) and Munich (MUC), the latter with an Airbus A350-900, and SWISS from Zurich (ZRH).
United Airlines partners with Austrian in the U.S.
Featured image by Javier Rodriguez / The Points Guy
