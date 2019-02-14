Attention, AvGeeks: The TWA Hotel Is Now Accepting Reservations
It’s finally time. The TWA Hotel has just opened for reservations. The much-anticipated AvGeek haven opened up bookings at noon ET Thursday.
Reservations are available for when the hotel opens on May 15 and beyond, with base rooms starting at $239 per night, excluding taxes and fees, for the hotel’s opening night. Clicking around the booking feature, our team found that rates fell a bit the week after opening, with the cheapest room clocking in at $229 per night.
This isn’t just any old hotel but an AvGeek’s dream. Located at New York’s JFK Airport, the TWA Hotel will use Eero Saarinen’s iconic TWA Flight Center as its lobby. Built in 1962, the TWA Flight Center is not just an iconic building from an architectural standpoint but also signified the height of the jet age and the Golden Age of Aviation.
Closed since 2001, the Flight Center has been a work in progress under MCR Development for the last few years. The same team also built a 512-room hotel that sits between the old TWA Terminal and JFK’s Terminal 5, home to JetBlue. The hotel will feature a rooftop pool, six restaurants and eight bars. The hotel will have many special features, including a bar inside a renovated TWA Lockheed Constellation aircraft, which TPG got a sneak peek of recently, and a rooftop pool with views of JFK’s runways — perfect for plane spotters.
“You’re going to feel like you’ve walked back into 1962, without the cigarette smoke,” said Tyler Morse, CEO of MCR Development, in an earlier TPG story on the property. The TWA Hotel is a testament to its time and will be decked out with everything from the era — rooms will feature vintage aviation posters, working rotary phones and TWA amenity kits.
Since this is an independent hotel, you’ll want to use a card that has a bonus category for general travel purchases like the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on all travel purchases), Citi Premier Card (3x on travel purchases) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). If the hotel is bookable through Hotels.com/venture, the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card will earn 10x miles on the purchases through Jan. 31, 2020, or up to 20% if stacked with the OTA’s loyalty program.
Featured photo by Max Touhey courtesy of the TWA Hotel.
