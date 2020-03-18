News

These are the only long-haul routes American, Delta, Hawaiian and United plan to fly in April

 Edward Russell
Yesterday

U.S. carriers have dramatically pared their schedules amid the rapidly expanding novel coronavirus pandemic that threatens to halt much of the global airline industry.

With most cuts either already in place or coming in the next few weeks, the global reach of U.S. airlines will be smaller in April than in any time in recent history. American Airlines will fly just three long-haul routes in April. Delta Air Lines will ground more than two-thirds of the carrier for several months, and United Airlines has lopped off 85% of international capacity.

U.S. airlines did keep at least some international flights on their schedules to Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and northern South America. But their schedule of true long-haul flights on wide-body jets has been slashed, and many of those aircraft sent to storage.

These are the remaining long-haul routes to Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe and far South America that U.S. carriers were scheduled to fly in April as of 3:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.

American

  • Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) – London Heathrow (LHR) and Tokyo Narita (NRT)
  • Miami (MIA) – London Heathrow

American Airlines long-haul international routes in April 2020. (Image by Cirium)
Delta

  • Atlanta (ATL) – Amsterdam (AMS), Lagos (LOS), London Heathrow, Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG), Rio de Janeiro (GIG), Sanitago de Chile (SCL, resumes April 1), São Paulo Guarulhos (GRU), and Tokyo Haneda (HND)
  • Detroit (DTW) – Amsterdam, Seoul Incheon (ICN), and Tokyo Haneda
  • Honolulu (HNL) – Nagoya (NGO), Osaka Kansai (KIX), and Tokyo Haneda
  • Los Angeles (LAX) – Sydney (SYD, resumes April 11), and Tokyo Haneda
  • Minneapolis/St. Paul – Tokyo Haneda
  • New York John F. Kennedy (JFK) – Dakar (DSS), Lagos, London Heathrow, and São Paulo Guarulhos
  • Seattle Tacoma (SEA) – Seoul Incheon and Tokyo Haneda

Delta Air Lines international long-haul routes in April 2020. (Image by Cirium)
Hawaiian

  • Honolulu (HNL) – Fukuoka (FUK), Osaka Kansai, Tokyo Haneda and Tokyo Narita
Hawaiian Airlines long-haul international routes in April 2020. (Image by Cirium)
United

  • Houston Intercontinental (IAH) – São Paulo Guarulhos
  • Newark Liberty (EWR) – Brussels (BRU), Delhi (DEL), Frankfurt (FRA), London Heathrow, Mumbai (BOM), Tel Aviv (TLV), and Tokyo Narita
  • San Francisco (SFO) – Melbourne (MEL), Osaka Kansai, Singapore (SIN), Sydney, Tokyo Haneda and Tokyo Narita
  • Washington Dulles (IAD) – London Heathrow

United Airlines long-haul routes in April 2020. (Image by Cirium)
The above routes may change again as demand for air travel continues to fall and countries implement additional border controls. For example, after instituting restrictions on travel from Europe last week, the U.S. and Canada agreed to close their border to all but freight and essential travel.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) director general Alexandre de Juniac said Tuesday that airlines around the world will need more than $200 billion in aid to weather the cash crunch from the crisis. Even with this support, the industry will likely see consolidation and bankruptcies.

Featured image by GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images.

