The first of Hilton's new apartment-style accommodations are now open for booking, offering a new way for Hilton Honors fans to stay with points.

The Apartment Collection by Hilton, which the company first announced in January, allows travelers to book spaces ranging from studios to four bedroom apartments. The brand is being rolled out in partnership with apartment hotel rental company Placemakr, which boasts properties in cities across the country, including New York, Phoenix, Washington D.C. and beyond.

To start, fans of the brand can book stays in two different buildings in Atlanta and Salt Lake City.

HILTON

In Atlanta, the Scout Living PCM - Placemakr Atlanta, Apartments by Hilton sits in the city's Old Fourth Ward, connected directly to the Ponce City Market, and features in-unit laundry and a heated rooftop pool. Reservations are being accepted for stays beginning June 15 with rates starting at $127 per night with a Hilton Honors discount or 40,000 points, according to a search by TPG.

In Utah, the Placemakr Salt Lake City Downtown, Apartments by Hilton boasts a 24/7 fitness center, an on-site conference room and on-site parking. Reservations there are being accepted for stays beginning Aug. 15 with rates starting at $164 per night with a Hilton Honors discount or 52,000 points.

With the Apartment Collection, stays are expected to include convenient amenities like kitchens, laundry access and on‑site fitness centers, and may come with perks like rooftop pools and terraces or communal work spaces.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

HILTON

This isn't the only new brand Hilton has launched recently. Last year, the hotel company debuted its first Outset Collection by Hilton property in Moab, Utah, along with its Hilton Honors Adventures category with options including luxury cruises and glamping.

Related reading: