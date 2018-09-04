This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
When it comes to top travel rewards credit cards, one of my favorite ways to save money and earn bonus points is by using Amex Offers. If you’re currently planning your fall trips and have at least one American Express card, you may want to check your account to see if you’re targeted for two new offers that just appeared.
The first is valid at Hampton Inn or Hilton Garden Inn locations and, depending on the card you have, offers either 3,000 Membership Rewards points or $30 back on a stay of $175 or more:
If you’re targeted for the points, the bonus is worth $57 based on TPG’s most recent valuations, so a stay of exactly $175 at these properties would result in a return of 32.6% (not including the additional 175 points you’d take home for the purchase). Unfortunately it only applies to properties in the US and US territories, and the terms of the offer indicate that advance purchase rates won’t qualify. You’ll have just under two months to utilize it, as it expires October 31, 2018.
The other Amex Offer is for IHG loyalists, offering either 5,000 Membership Rewards points or $50 back on a Crowne Plaza stay of $250 or more:
In this case, you’d be getting a return of 38% if you’re targeted for the bonus points and spend exactly $250, a solid haul for a stay. You have an extra month to take advantage of this one when compared to the Hampton/Hilton Garden Inn offer, and while it also excludes international locations, there’s nothing in the terms that excludes advance purchase rates, so you may be able to get the bonus by pre-paying for a stay.
I’m seeing these offers on a couple of cards in my own wallet, including The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Blue Business®️ Plus Credit Card from American Express, though unfortunately not on my Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card, which would’ve been a great option for the Hampton/Hilton Garden Inn offer thanks to the card’s 12x Hilton Honors points per dollar spent.
Of course, there are many additional Amex offers currently out there for hotel stays, including (but not limited to):
- $100 back on a $600 stay prepaid through AmexTravel.com
- Bonus points or cash-back on Marriott or Embassy Suites, Homewood Suites and Home2 stays
- $100 back on Ritz-Carlton stays
As always, these offers are targeted and typically limit the number of cardholders who can sign-up, so if there’s even an outside chance that you’d use one (or both), go ahead and add them to your card before it’s too late!
