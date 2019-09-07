This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Even though we’re well into the second half of the year, if you still haven’t used your $50 biannual Saks Fifth Avenue statement credit from The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll want to check your account to see if you can score some additional savings. Select Amex customers are being targeted for an Amex Offer to receive $50 back when spending $250 or more at Saks Fifth Avenue. This offer expires September 29th, 2019, and like all Amex Offers, you must add it to your card before you can use it.
On its own, the Amex Platinum’s Saks Fifth Avenue credit isn’t the most valuable perk unless you regularly shop at Saks. However, if you’re able to stack it with another deal like this, you can rack up some serious savings. Between the $50 in savings from the Amex Offer and the $50 statement credit you’d receive from your Platinum card, you’d end up with $100 off a $250 purchase, or a 40% discount.
You can even triple dip to increase your savings by stacking a shopping portal on top of these two deals. According to cashbackmonitor.com, which aggregates current rates for different shopping portals, right now you can earn up to 4% additional cash back or 6 British Airways Avios per dollar spent at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Bottom line
There are only a few weeks left on this offer, so if you’re targeted, I would strongly suggest saving this offer to your Amex card even if you’re not sure you’re going to use it, as there’s absolutely no harm in doing so. Remember you can only save each Amex Offer to one of your cards, so make sure to check if you’re targeted on your Amex Platinum card first if you have one before looking at other Amex cards in your online account.
