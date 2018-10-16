This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Another day, another solid Amex Offer. This time, you can earn $60 back at two Hyatt brands.
This deal will earn you a $60 statement credit after spending $200 or more with an eligible American Express card at either Hyatt Place or Hyatt House properties in the United States.
You’ll have to complete your stay at a participating hotel by Jan. 1, 2019. Fortunately, room incidentals appear to count toward meeting the minimum required spend. Make sure you book directly with Hyatt and not through an OTA, ensuring you earn hotel points, elite credits and this Amex Offer.
While there aren’t any Amex cards that earn bonus points on Hyatt Hotel transactions, you can stack this deal with two promotions that Hyatt is currently running. On Monday, it launched a limited-time offer where you can earn 1,000 American miles on every stay at any Hyatt Place or Hyatt House hotel in the world. On top of that, Hyatt is rewarding travelers with extra Hyatt points when you complete multiple stays at its properties over the next few months.
To add the offer to your card, log in to your American Express account and scroll down to the “Amex Offers and Benefits” section (you may need to click “Load More” to see the offer). Amex Offers are targeted, so it’s possible your card won’t be eligible for the promotion. I didn’t see it on either of my Amex cards and neither did two other TPG staffers, so this may be a highly targeted offer.
If you’re not into Hyatts, Amex is running a promo for Hilton fans with $70 off Conrad and Waldorf Astoria bookings.
H/T: Doctor of Credit
