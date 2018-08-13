Amex Offer: Get $100 Back After Spending $600 on Hotels
If you’re planning on booking a hotel anytime soon, this new deal may be for you. American Express is featuring a new Amex offer — earn $100 back after spending $600 or more on prepaid hotels at AmexTravel.com.
What makes the offer more enticing is that cardholders of either The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum® Card from American Express receive 5x Membership Rewards points on purchases made at AmexTravel.com. So if you spend $600, you’d earn 3,000 points, worth $57 based on TPG’s point valuations. Without the 5x points the offer equates to about 17% back on a $600 purchase, or nearly a 26% return with the bonus points.
Note that this is for prepaid hotel bookings, so you won’t be able to earn points or elite credits at any chain hotels like Marriott or Hyatt. If you do want to earn hotel points, your best bet is by booking with the hotel directly. Amex Travel is an online travel agency similar to Expedia or Orbitz, so you should be able to book just about any hotel through the platform, be it the Baros Maldives or the Moxy Times Square.
Another solid option for booking prepaid hotels is through Hotels.com and paying with the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, which offers 10x miles on purchases made at the website. (when booked and paid via Hotels.com/venture) (ends Jan. 31, 2020). This is stackable with Hotels.com rewards program — ultimately leading to a 20% return.
If you do plan on taking advantage of the deal, you’ll want to add it to your card first. To see if you’re targeted, log in to your American Express account and scroll down to the bottom of the home page, which is where you’ll find if you’ve been targeted for the offer. If so, click “Add to Card” and you should be good to go.
Offer terms:
- Only single transactions of $600 or more are eligible — i.e there’s no way to spread this over two purchases
- Expires: October 12, 2018
- Must book at AmexTravel.com — can’t book over the phone or via chat.
- Excludes Fine Hotels & Resorts bookings.
- Limited to one enrolled card per card member
