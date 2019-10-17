Amex extends Lufthansa lounge access to select cardholders
American Express has extended Lufthansa lounge access to select Amex cardholders yet again. Previously, the benefit was set to end on Oct. 31, 2019 but now Platinum and Centurion cardholders can enjoy the lounges until March 31, 2020.
Here’s what you can expect depending on which card you have:
The Platinum Card® from American Express
With the Platinum card, you will enjoy complimentary access to Lufthansa Business lounges (whether or not you flew business) and Lufthansa Senator lounges (only accessible if you flew business) at the Munich (T2 Satellite) and Frankfurt (T1 Concourse B) airport.
If you’re one of the select members who has a black card, you will enjoy complimentary access to Lufthansa First Class, Senator and Business lounges at the Munich and Frankfurt airport regardless of which class you flew.
To gain access, customers must present their eligible credit card, a government-issued ID and a same-day confirmed boarding pass for a flight operated by Lufthansa, Swiss or Austrian. While cardholders aren’t given a complimentary guest, some locations may allow you to bring one for a fee. Note that if you’re an authorized user, you’ll be given the same access as the primary cardholder.
This perk is one of the many reasons why travelers love the Platinum card. Even if you don’t have plans to lounge in Frankfurt or Munich, the card gives you access to thousands of other lounges from Delta SkyClubs to Priority Pass lounges around the world.
