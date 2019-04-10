News

Amex Extending Lufthansa Lounge Access For Select Cardmembers

 Zach Honig
Apr 10, 2019

Back in 2017, American Express began offering select cardmembers access to Lufthansa airport lounges within Germany — the benefit was extended again in 2018, and, now, Amex is adding another few months of access.

Through March 31, 2020, select cardmembers can access the Lufthansa lounges below.

The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum® Card from American Express

  • Lufthansa Business Lounge at Munich Airport (MUC – T2 Satellite)
  • Lufthansa Business Lounge at Frankfurt Airport (FRA – T1 Concourse B)

Additionally, when traveling in business class, cardmembers will have access to Lufthansa’s slightly superior Senator Lounges at the same locations.

The American Express Centurion Card

In addition to the two business and Senator lounges above, Centurion cardmembers can access the following:

In all cases, customers must present their eligible credit card, a government-issued ID and a same-day confirmed boarding pass for a flight operated by Lufthansa, Swiss or Austrian. Guests are not included, but certain locations may offer entry for a fee.

At some lounges, customers can even score a luxurious bubble bath. Photo by Zach Honig.

While the current iteration of this program does have a deadline — entry is only guaranteed through March 31, 2020 — hopefully Amex will expand this partnership with Lufthansa yet again once the current promo runs its course. Additionally, we may see new partnerships launch over the months and years to come, now that the LoungeBuddy team has joined forces with American Express.

Amex offers access to hundreds of locations, beyond its own Centurion Lounge network. Photo by Zach Honig.
In addition to Lufthansa lounges, customers with the Centurion Cardthe Platinum Card® from American Express and the Business Platinum® Card from American Express can access Amex’s own Centurion Lounges around the world, in addition to 1,200+ Priority Pass lounges and restaurants, and Delta Sky Club locations (with a same-day Delta ticket).

Zach Honig is Editor-at-Large at TPG, with contributions ranging from articles digging deep on loyalty programs and credit cards to delivery flight coverage to drone photography and much more.
