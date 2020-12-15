News

Act fast: Amex Platinum cardholders can book discounted domestic airfare through the end of the month

 Andrew Kunesh
45m ago

Great news for Amex Platinum cardholders: Through the end of the year, The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express can book discounted domestic airfare through Amex Travel.

The discount works similarly to American Express’ International Airline Program, which offers discounted premium cabin airfare on international flights. This promotion, however, applies the discount to both economy and first-class travel.

This promotion is valid on flights booked by Dec. 31, 2020 for travel through Mar. 31, 2021, so you’ll have to act quickly if you want to score a discount.

That said, the discounts are widespread and offer pretty substantial savings — even on last-minute tickets. Here’s a closer look at the promotion and a handful of sample routes.

Booking discounted domestic airfare with Amex Travel

Delta Jet Taking Off
You can book discounted American and Delta flights with Amex Travel through the end of the month. (Photo by Markus Mainka/Shutterstock)

In my research, I found that only flights operated by American and Delta are eligible for discounts. I was able to find discounts on both first and economy class tickets, with some discounts being at high as 15% off the price advertised by Google Flights.

You can find discounted flights at the last-minute and when booking far out from your date of departure. Just note that all flights need to be booked by Dec. 31 and the discount is only valid on tickets departing on or before Mar. 31, 2021.

Unfortunately, not all routes are discounted. I had the most luck searching for flights between major cities, but it’s worth searching regardless of where you’re flying.

It’s also worth noting that Amex doesn’t sell basic economy tickets, so all economy tickets show prices for standard economy.

How to find discounted domestic flights on Amex Travel

Finding these discounted fares is easy.

As discussed in the intro, all you have to do is search the Amex Travel website for your flight of choice. Make sure you’re logged into your Amex account before you search, so the discounts show up. You may also want to search Google Flights at the same time to cross-check pricing.

Searching for Flights on Amex Travel
(Image courtesy of Amex Travel)

You’re likely to find the best discounts on flights marked as “Recommended Flights” in the search result. This is shown right above the flight’s timing.

Recommended Flight in Amex Travel
(Image courtesy of Amex Travel)

One word of warning before you search: try and stay away from Insider Fares. These are discounted rates that can only be booked with your Membership Rewards points at a rate of 1 cent per point, which isn’t a good deal since TPG values Membership Rewards points at 2 cents per point.

Insider Fares on Amex Travel
(Image courtesy of Amex Travel)

Examples of Amex Platinum flight discounts

American Airlines airplane on runway
You can save a nice chunk of change with Amex’s new discount. (Photo by Mark Rightmire/Orange County Register/Getty Images)

So, what type of discount can you expect? It turns out, Amex is offering a hefty discount on many routes.

For example, I searched for an economy class round-trip flight from New York (LGA) to Chicago-O’Hare (ORD) departing next week. The cheapest nonstop flight on American Airlines was $317, according to Google Flights.

Google Flights LGA to ORD Price
(Image courtesy of Google Flights)

Amex Travel showed the same flights for $282, giving you a $35 discount over booking direct.

Amex Travel LGA to ORD Price
(Image courtesy of Amex Travel)

I also searched for a flight from New York-JFK to San Francisco (SFO) departing in early March. Google Flights showed a Delta flight pricing at $333 round-trip in economy.

JFK to SFO Google Flights Pricing
(Image courtesy of Google Flights)

On Amex Travel, the same flight priced at $286. This means that you get a $47 discount by booking through the portal with your Amex Platinum.

JFK to SFO Pricing Amex Travel
(Image courtesy of Amex Travel)

Unfortunately, not all discounts are so exciting. This New York (LGA) to Miami (MIA) round-trip flight on Delta costs $277 when booked through Google Flights.

LGA to MIA Google Flights Price
(Image courtesy of Google Flights)

You can book the same flight for $269 through Amex Travel, for a discount of $8. It’s a nice discount to have, but you’ll have to deal with Amex Travel if you need to change or cancel your flight.

LGA to MIA Amex Travel Price
(Image courtesy of Amex Travel)

You can score a discount on premium travel too

American A321T Lie-Flat Seat
You can score a discount on domestic first-class tickets — even on transcontinental lie-flat routes. (Photo by Katie Genter/The Points Guy)

You’ll find discounts on domestic premium cabins too. This early January New York-JFK to Los Angeles (LAX) flight on American Airlines costs $1,197 on Google Flights in business class, which is a pretty normal price for this route.

JFK to LAX Google Flights Price
(Image courtesy of Google Flights)

Alternately, you can use your Amex discount to book the flight for $1,020. This means you’re saving $177, which is a great discount for a premium flight.

JFK to LAX Amex Travel Price
(Image courtesy of Amex Travel)

An American itinerary from San Francisco (SFO) to Miami (MIA) is showing a discount too. This round-trip first-class itinerary costs $764 through Google Flights.

SFO to MIA Google Flights Price
(Image courtesy of Google Flights)

The flight costs $719 on Amex Travel for a discount of $45.

SFO to MIA Amex Travel Price
(Image courtesy of Amex Travel)

Some shorter routes are discounted too. This first-class flight from Chicago-O’Hare (ORD) to Atlanta (ATL) on American Airlines is $418 when booked through Google Flights.

ORD to ATL Google Flights Price
(Image courtesy of Google Flights)

Amex Travel prices the same ticket at $377.50, giving you a discount of roughly $41.

ORD to ATL Pricing Amex Travel
(Image courtesy of Amex Travel)

Oddly enough, I can only find discounted first class fares on American Airlines. Other airlines — including Delta — are all pricing premium flights the same as Google Flights.

Bottom line

It’s great to see Amex continue to add benefits to the Platinum Card during the coronavirus pandemic. Offering discounted flights during this time means more business for the airlines and more value for cardholders, which seems like a win-win to me.

Better yet, this promotion actually offers substantial discounts on some routes. This show of goodwill from Amex is one that cardholders like myself are sure to remember in the future, encouraging us to keep the Platinum card in our wallets for years to come.

Personally, I’d love to see Amex make this a permanent benefit like the International Airlines Program. It makes the Platinum Card feel more premium than it already does and is a definite add to my Amex Platinum benefit wishlist.

Feature photo by Philip Pilosian/Shutterstock

Andrew Kunesh is a Senior Reporter at The Points Guy covering credit cards and loyalty programs. He's been a miles and points fanatic since 2014 and previously wrote for Upgraded Points and Credit Karma. Outside of the travel world, Andrew is a cyclist, craft coffee aficionado and — despite now living in NYC — a Chicagoan at heart.
