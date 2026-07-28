American Express adds Leading Hotels of the World as a Membership Rewards transfer partner
American Express is expanding its Membership Rewards program with a new luxury hotel transfer partner.
Beginning July 28, eligible cardmembers can transfer Membership Rewards points to The Leading Hotels of the World's Leaders Club loyalty program at a 4:1 ratio, unlocking award stays at more than 425 independent luxury hotels across more than 80 countries.
While the transfer ratio isn't as favorable as some of Amex's existing hotel partners, it opens the door to iconic properties that previously weren't accessible with Membership Rewards points.
Here's what you need to know about the new partnership and how you can use it to book luxury hotel stays.
A new luxury hotel option for Membership Rewards
Leading Hotels of the World isn't a traditional hotel chain like Hilton, Marriott or Hyatt. Instead, it's a portfolio of more than 425 luxury independent hotels, giving travelers access to unique, high-end properties that aren't part of the major hotel loyalty programs.
With this new partnership, Membership Rewards members will be able to transfer points directly to Leaders Club at a 4:1 ratio and redeem them for award stays across LHW's portfolio.
This includes properties like Le Sirenuse on Italy's Amalfi Coast, San Ysidro Ranch in California, Royal Mansour Marrakech, Adare Manor in Ireland and Capella Bangkok.
The minimum transfer is 1,000 points. For every 1,000 Membership Rewards points you transfer, you'll receive 250 Leaders Club points.
Leaders Club uses dynamic award pricing, so award rates vary by property and travel dates.
This new partnership is especially notable because it gives Membership Rewards members access to an entirely different segment of hotels than Amex's existing transfer partners. Rather than another major hotel brand, LHW offers award access to iconic independent properties that are often difficult to book with transferable points.
Related: What are American Express Membership Rewards points worth?
Platinum Card members can stack even more value
The new transfer partnership also complements an existing benefit for eligible American Express Platinum Card® and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express members.
Last year, American Express introduced complimentary Leaders Club Sterling status (enrollment required), which grants benefits such as:
- Daily breakfast for two
- Up to five prearrival room upgrades annually (subject to availability)
- A 5% Leaders Club points bonus on qualifying stays
- Flexible early check-in and late checkout, when available
Together, these benefits allow Platinum cardmembers to redeem Membership Rewards points for stays at Leading Hotels and to enjoy elevated on-property perks during eligible visits.
Related: What is Leaders Club Sterling status, and is it valuable?
Why this partnership stands out
This is the first time Membership Rewards points can be transferred to Leaders Club, though American Express isn't the first transferable-points program to partner with the luxury hotel collection.
Citi ThankYou Rewards added Leaders Club as a transfer partner in 2023, but transfers are offered at a less favorable 5:1 ratio, giving Amex the edge for anyone looking to move flexible points into the program.
That said, the 4:1 transfer ratio still isn't especially generous, so this won't always be the best use of Membership Rewards points.
However, for travelers who gravitate toward luxury independent hotels rather than traditional chains, the addition of Leaders Club fills a gap in the Membership Rewards program and expands the number of premium redemption options.
Related: Credit card transfer partners: Guide to transferring points and miles to airlines and hotels
Which cards earn Membership Rewards points?
American Express Membership Rewards points are earned through a variety of personal and business cards. Some of the most popular options include:
- American Express Platinum Card
- American Express® Gold Card
- The American Express Green Card®
- The Business Platinum Card from American Express
- American Express® Business Gold Card
The information for the American Express Green Card® card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
If you're looking to book stays through LHW using transferable points, one of these Membership Rewards-earning cards can help you build the points needed for a stay.
Related: American Express Membership Rewards: How to earn, redeem and transfer points
Bottom line
Beginning July 28, eligible American Express cardmembers can transfer Membership Rewards points to The Leading Hotels of the World's Leaders Club program at a 4:1 ratio.
The ability to transfer points to the Leading Hotels of the World's Leaders Club program gives cardmembers access to more than 425 luxury hotels worldwide — including many iconic properties that aren't part of major hotel loyalty programs.
For travelers who enjoy boutique luxury properties over traditional hotel chains, it opens the door to a collection of aspirational hotels that were previously difficult to book with transferable points.
Related: 10 truly special luxury hotels and resorts you can book with points