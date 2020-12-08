Domestic testing takes off with American’s latest COVID-19 expansion
Over the last few weeks, American Airlines has offered COVID-19 testing through its partner, LetsGetChecked, giving select passengers access to a $129 at-home PCR test.
Initially, testing was limited to passengers traveling to a handful of destinations, including Belize, Grenada and St. Lucia, plus select Hawaii flights. Now, AA is gearing up to offer LetsGetChecked’s services to a far larger group of travelers.
As of Wednesday, Dec. 9, American will also begin offering test kits to travelers headed to the following domestic destinations with testing requirements:
- Connecticut
- Chicago
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- New Mexico
- New York state
- Puerto Rico
- Rhode Island
- U.S. Virgin Islands
- Washington, D.C.
Travelers headed to the destinations above, in addition to eligible international airports, are instructed to order their testing kits five or more days before departure at this dedicated page.
From there, you’ll need to schedule a UPS pickup, activate your test online and collect and return your sample within the required timeframe. Note that some travelers may also need to join an “observation call,” depending on the destination. Results should arrive within 48 hours of the lab receiving your test.
Note that LetsGetChecked requires a $129 payment for each test, though it may be possible to submit your receipt to your insurance provider for reimbursement.
As American Airlines explains, “a negative test result can exempt you from a 14-day quarantine” — however, that isn’t a guarantee. Requirements are constantly evolving, so be sure to check with the city and/or state you’re planning to visit to ensure you’re compliant with current regulations before you board your flight.
Other U.S. airlines have also been experimenting with pre-flight testing options. Delta will begin offering testing to help eligible travelers avoid quarantine requirements at select European destinations beginning later this month, and United recently began a rapid-test trial for London-bound flights from Newark. The carrier has been coordinating testing for select Hawaii-bound flyers as well.
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.
