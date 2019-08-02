This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Along with the ability to defeat basic economy, American Airlines co-branded credit cards offer a lesser-known — but quite valuable — perk: reduced mileage awards. This benefit allows you to save between 1,000 and 7,500 miles per round-trip, depending on the route and the type of card you have.
And, it’s not like there are only a few airports that qualify. The current list has an incredible 186 qualifying airports on the list for at least one month from August to November 2019. Of these, 77 are on the list for all four months. As the number of potential destinations can be overwhelming, we’ve found it helpful to have maps of all the options. You’ll find those maps below.
But, before you scroll down, here’s a quick reminder of how reduced mileage awards work. Say you live near Houston Intercontinental or Hobby airports, or near of the other 75 airports listed all four months. If you have an eligible credit card and can find saver award availability, you can fly to any airport in the US for just 17,500 miles round-trip from August through November — since your airport is listed for all four months. For flights less than 500 miles nonstop each way (i.e., Houston to Dallas), the cost is just 6,500 one-way or 13,000 round-trip.
But, even if your airport isn’t listed for a month, you can still fly from your airport to any of the airports mapped below for as little as 13,000 miles (for direct flights less than 500 miles) round-trip, if there’s award availability on the route.
In This Post
Who’s Eligible?
If you have one of the following cards, you can save 3,750 miles off one-way award tickets:
- Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard
- Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard
- CitiBusiness / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Mastercard
- CitiBusiness / AAdvantage Select Mastercard
- AAdvantage Aviator Red Mastercard
- AAdvantage Aviator Silver Mastercard
- AAdvantage Aviator Business Mastercard
- Other credit cards listed here that are no longer open to new applicants.
Or, you’re eligible for 2,500 miles off a one-way award ticket if you have one of the following:
- Citi / AAdvantage Gold World Elite Mastercard
- Other credit cards listed here that are no longer open to new applicants.
If you have multiple types of cards (i.e., both the Citi Executive and the Citi Platinum Select), you’ll only get the discount once.
Nonstop award flights of less than 500 miles normally cost just 7,500 AAdvantage miles. These sub-500-mile award flights aren’t eligible for the full 7,500-mile round-trip discount noted above, but instead see a savings of 1,000 miles each way. This means that you’ll pay just 6,500 miles one-way for flights of less than 500 miles.
Here’s how the numbers break down for flights both longer and shorter than 500 miles:
|One-Way Flights
|Within the US
(excluding <500)
|Flights under
500 miles
|Award Chart Cost
|12,500
|7,500
|Reduced Mileage Award Discount
|(3,750)
|(1,000)
|Mileage Cost
|8,750
|6,500
August 2019 Airports
AA is kicking off this version of the Reduced Mileage Award list with 108 airports for August — up slightly from the 102 on the just-expired list. Here are some of the top destinations to consider:
- Austin, TX (AUS)
- Lexington, KY (LEX)
- Louisville, KY (SDF)
- Salt Lake City, UT (SLC)
- Santa Rosa, CA (STS)
- Savannah, GA (SAV)
Not mapped: Billings, MT (BIL) and Boise, ID (BOI)
September 2019 Airports
On the revised list for September, there are an incredible 171 airports — up even more from 167 airports on the old version — to/from which you can apply a reduced mileage award discount. These include:
- Austin, TX (AUS)
- Charleston, SC (CHS)
- Denver, CO (DEN)
- Detroit, MI (DTW)
- Fort Myers, FL (RSW)
- Nashville, TN (BNA)
- New Orleans, LA (MSY)
- Orlando, FL (MCO)
- Redmond / Bend, OR (RDM)
- San Francisco, CA (SFO)
- Tampa, FL (TPA)
October 2019 Airports
As we enter the fall, the list shrinks to 120 airports for October. Here are some you might want to consider:
- Detroit, MI (DTW)
- Lexington, KY (LEX)
- Louisville, KY (SDF)
- Redmond / Bend, OR (RDM)
- Santa Barbara, CA (SBA)
- Savannah, GA (SAV)
- Seattle, WA (SEA)
November 2019 Airports
There are also 120 airports on the list in November, meaning you theoretically could book Thanksgiving travel at a discount. However, American Airlines is known for jacking up award rates around the holidays and you’ll need to find MileSAAver availability to book Reduced Mileage Awards. Here are some notable options for November:
- Columbus, OH (CMH)
- Houston, TX (IAH/HOU)
- Nashville, TN (BNA)
- Oakland, CA (OAK)
- Omaha, NE (OMA)
- Reno, NV (RNO)
- Richmond, VA (RIC)
Not mapped: Bozeman, MT (BZN); Jackson Hole, WY (JAC) and Missoula, MT (MSO)
Airports All Four Months
There are 77 airports available for all four months. If you live in one of these cities, you can fly anywhere that you can find saver award space from August to November 2019 for just 8,750 miles each way. Or, you can visit these cities for just 8,750 miles each way during the next four months:
How to Book
Once you’ve found MileSAAver award availability on American Airlines’ website, call American Airlines at 1-800-882-8880 — or your elite reservations number, if applicable — to book the award ticket. As these awards aren’t available to book online, the terms and conditions state that the standard $30 phone-booking fee will be waived. However, if you book in person through an airport agent or AA travel center, a booking fee of $35 will apply.
For August – November 2019 reduced mileage awards, the discount codes that you’ll have to provide the agent for the larger discount are as follows:
|7,500 / 2,000-mile cards
|Within the US
(excluding <500)
|Flights under
500 miles
|Savings (per round-trip)
|7,500
|2,000
|First Class (2-cabin)
|UD21X2B / AVM92
|UD14B / AVA48
|Business Class (3-cabin)
|UD28X7B / AVA43
|n/a
|Main Cabin
|TD8X7B / AVM91
|TD6X5B / AVA47
And for the smaller discount:
|5,000 / 1,000-mile cards
|Within the US
(excluding <500)
|Flights under
500 miles
|Savings (per round-trip)
|5,000
|1,000
|First Class (2-cabin)
|UD22X5B / AVM90
|UD14X5B / AVA42
|Business Class (3-cabin)
|UD30B / AVA37
|n/a
|Main Cabin
|TD10B / AVM89
|TD7B / AVA41
Tips
1. The discount applies to flights both to and from the listed airports. I periodically get an AAgent that insists otherwise, so I have to employ the HUCA technique (Hang Up Call Again). One thing is clear though: American Airlines agents are instructed to only apply the discount for flights inside the United States to/from the listed airports. So unfortunately, this keeps you from applying this discount for flights between a listed airport and Europe, Asia, the Caribbean or even Canada.
2. Unfortunately the discount only applies to American Airlines-operated flights; Alaska-operated flights don’t qualify for the discount.
3. The airports on the previous RMA list for August and September 2019 aren’t necessarily still available. Discounted award flights to/from the airports on the previous list had to be booked by July 31. Make sure to book award flights for the airports listed above before September 30, 2019 to avoid missing out, as the list of airports for October and November 2019 will likely change on October 1.
4. The $75 close-in booking fee applies for travel within 21 days. This fee is waived when American Airlines Gold, Platinum, Platinum Pro and Executive Platinum elites use miles from their account.
5. Reduced mileage award discounts codes can be applied to domestic business and first-class awards. The savings of 7,500/2,000 (5,000/1,000 for lesser cards) miles are the same regardless of the cabin booked.
Featured image of an American Airlines Boeing 787-9 by JT Genter / The Points Guy. All other images generated using Great Circle Mapper.
This is The Points Guy’s permanent page about American Airlines’ reduced mileage awards, so you can bookmark it and check back regularly for the latest offer. Keep in mind you may see some reader comments referring to older versions below.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
If you're a frequent American flyer but don't have status, additional perks that come with this card like first free checked bag on domestic AA itineraries, preferred boarding on American flights can be extremely valuable.
- Earn 50,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after $2,500 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening*
- Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent at gas stations*
- Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent at restaurants*
- Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases*
- Earn a $125 American Airlines Flight Discount after you spend $20,000 or more in purchases during your cardmembership year and renew your card*
- No Foreign Transaction Fees*
- First checked bag is free on domestic American Airlines itineraries for you and up to four companions traveling with you on the same reservation*
- Enjoy preferred boarding on American Airlines flights*
- Receive 25% savings on inflight food and beverage purchases when you use your card on American Airlines flights*
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.