American Airlines will soon let you pre-order meals on regional flights
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Airlines’ premium-cabin passengers will be able to pre-order their meals on more flights starting next month.
Beginning March 11, American will expand its pre-order option to include American Eagle flights that have a first-class cabin and fly on routes of 900 miles or more.
American said the move will make it the first airline to allow passengers to pre-order meals on both regional and mainline routes.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news.
“Ordering meals in advance is important to our customers, and we’re excited to bring this option to more flights,” Raphael Girardoni, American’s managing director of food and beverage services, said in a statement. “The culinary experience is an important part of travel that we will continue to invest in.”
The addition of applicable American Eagle flights mean there will be almost 1,900 daily departures in American’s network that allow for pre-ordering meals.
According to the airline, pre-order options on American Eagle flights will include a charcuterie plate, a Tex-Mex salad with adobo chicken, a Mediterranean turkey club sandwich, hot smoked salmon with everything-bagel seasoned potato salad and curried chicken salad on a croissant.
Yum!: Frequent flyers dish on ordering special meals on flights
For longer-haul flights, American will also update the Flagship First and Business food offerings on March 11. Departures from the U.S. to South American and Europe will include a chicken cobb salad on the pre-order menu, and the return flights will offer a charcuterie plate.
American’s expansion of the pre-order meal program come as rivals Delta and United have also recently tweaked their programs. In November, Delta extended the ordering window — allowing passengers to select their meals 21 days in advance, up from just a few days before departure. And late last year, United began allowing its premium passengers to pre-order meals on select flights.
Featured photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images.
More: The 10 longest (and 10 shortest) American Airlines flights
- Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
- New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
- Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
- New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.