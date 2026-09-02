American Airlines' biggest plane is about to make its grand re-entry, complete with a major glow-up and the biggest business-class cabin the airline has ever offered.

Beginning Wednesday evening, American's first newly-retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER will return to service. It will sport the all-new enclosed Flagship Suites that the carrier first debuted last year.

This will mark the first time AA has brought its new, state-of-the-art, business-class product to one of its existing jets.

And it will be a massive front cabin: This 777 sports 70 lie-flat seats, which is 10 more than it had before it went into the shop for a refresh.

ARTURO BARBERA/AMERICAN AIRLINES

Between the business-class and premium economy cabins, the aircraft boasts a whopping 114 premium seats. That's the most on any plane operated by a U.S. airline.

But the debut of this newly refurbished plane also comes with bittersweet news.

Farewell, Flagship First

Passengers won't find Flagship First when they climb on board this revamped 777.

American is phasing out the luxe cabin, its most exclusive premium seat — and the last true international-style, first-class product offered by a U.S. airline.

CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

Instead, American filled this 777 with many more business-class seats.

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And it will soon do the same on more planes.

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Flagship First phase-out is set

American on Wednesday announced it will stop selling Flagship First tickets on all long-haul 777 flights, effective Nov. 19.

Further, ticket sales will stop on March 28, 2027, for Flagship First transcontinental flights aboard American's Airbus A321T — the only other aircraft in its fleet that offers the elevated cabin.

As for the 777, this shift will mean significantly more lie-flat seats for AAdvantage members hoping to redeem their miles or Systemwide Upgrades on the carrier's biggest jet.

ARTURO BARBERA/AMERICAN AIRLINES

But it also marks the end of an era (or at least the beginning of the end of an era) for a first-class cabin that had long been American's top-tier seat.

Chief commercial officer Nat Pieper on Wednesday called the transition the "next evolution of premium travel" at the airline.

Here's what evolution will mean for flyers.

Flagship Suites debut on another aircraft

American's 777-300ER will be the third type of aircraft in its fleet to get outfitted with Flagship Suites.

ARTURO BARBERA/AMERICAN AIRLINES

This new business-class product first rolled out to a lot of buzz last year, sporting sliding privacy doors and a host of new features.

Until now, AA flyers could only experience these suites on a handful of newly delivered Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and Airbus A321XLRs.

Beginning this week, that next-generation business-class seat — and an overall new-look cabin — will (slowly) start appearing on the 777.

A lot more lie-flat seats, in total

While American's refitted 777-300ERs won't have a true first-class cabin, there are a whole lot of high-end seats.

Before its makeover, the jet had 60 lie-flat seats. Now, it has 70.

Before and after: American's Boeing 777-300ER

Cabin Number of seats before retrofit Number of seats after retrofit Flagship First 8 0 Business-class 52 70 Total lie-flat seats on board 60 70

Flagship Suite Preferred included

This plane includes eight of American's new Flagship Suites Preferred, which feature a larger bed and more space.

You'll find these larger business-class suites in the front and bulkhead rows.

Flagship Suite Preferred: Is it worth buying up for the extra space?

ARTURO BARBERA/AMERICAN AIRLINES

Full cabin makeover

Beyond the front of the plane, American has given its 777 a nose-to-tail makeover, including the new color palette the carrier first unveiled last year. It features lighter blue seats and brown leather accents throughout the cabin.

There are tech upgrades, too: Every seat has Bluetooth-ready screens.

And the premium economy cabin will be far and away the biggest that American has ever offered on one of its jets.

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Set for takeoff — with more new-look planes still to come

This is just the first of American's 20 Boeing 777-300s to receive this newly refurbished cabin.

It will take off Wednesday evening on a flight from New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Buenos Aires.

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

As the airline completes retrofits on additional 777s, they'll re-enter service on other routes AA serves with the plane, including London, Tokyo, Sao Paulo and Sydney.

Beyond that, the carrier has announced plans to bring its new Flagship Suites and the new-look cabin to its smaller Boeing 777-200ERs — the real workhorse of its long-haul fleet. Its oldest Boeing 787 Dreamliners are also in line for a glow-up.

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