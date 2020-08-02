American Airlines adds free inflight Apple TV+ streaming
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Airlines flyers will have one more entertainment option the next time they take to the skies.
The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier has quietly expanded its partnership with Apple. Beginning Aug. 1, American now offers free inflight streaming of Apple TV+ shows, an airline spokesperson confirmed with TPG.
This new streaming option is available to every flyer with a Wi-Fi capable device on flights that feature internet access. However, you don’t need to pay for internet in order to stream — you’ll just need the AA app on your phone or tablet or visit aainflight.com on your laptop.
For more travel tips and news, sign up for our daily newsletter!
Plus, if your flight is equipped with seat-back entertainment, you’ll find a selection of Apple Originals preloaded on the screen. Just note that fewer and fewer AA planes have TVs, so you’ll definitely want to BYOD (bring your own device.) Fortunately, most jets have power outlets and/or USB ports, and the carrier is working to install even more outlets on other planes.
The ability to stream Apple TV+ is exclusive to American Airlines. In fact, this new feature builds upon the airline’s existing relationship with Apple.
In Feb. 2019, the two companies joined forces to offer free inflight Apple Music streaming. This service is limited to AA’s ViaSat-equipped domestic flights and requires an Apple Music subscription. But it offers free Wi-Fi access to Apple Music streaming without purchasing an internet package.
Whereas Apple Music streaming requires a subscription, the new Apple TV+ partnership doesn’t. That’s great news for someone who’d like to enjoy a show or two without a commitment.
Related: Everything you need to know about American Airlines’ Wi-Fi
This new tie-up isn’t necessarily helpful for those who already have an Apple TV+ subscription. That’s because existing subscribers can download shows for offline viewing. So if you already have your shows downloaded, you can watch them anywhere, anytime — regardless of airline.
But if you didn’t have time to download your favorite show before boarding, then you’ll likely be relieved that American and Apple have you covered.
To view what’s playing on your flight, you can visit American’s dedicated inflight entertainment page. After inputting your flight details, you can get a sense for what to expect onboard.
For now, the titles available are:
- The Morning Show
- Defending Jacob
- Dickinson
- For All Mankind
- Ghostwriter
- Helpsters
- Home Before Dark
- Little America
- Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet
- Oprah’s Book Club
- Snoopy in Space
American rotates the selection of movies and TV shows each month, and a spokesperson confirmed that it’ll do the same with Apple TV+ content. That’s great news since Apple keeps debuting new shows.
Related: Here’s how airlines censor in-flight entertainment
It’s great to see American continue to invest in inflight entertainment options, even if the carrier no longer sees value in offering seat-back screens. In addition to Apple TV+, you can stream a selection of movies and TV shows, including HBO series, on AA flights. Note, however, that this new tie-up comes just as AA temporarily suspended live TV streaming.
Either way, the next time you take to the skies, you’ll have an exciting new entertainment option.
Featured photo by JT Genter/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.