American Airlines doubles down on Apple partnership with latest inflight offering
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The next time you fly with American Airlines, you’ll have a new inflight entertainment option.
On Monday, the Fort Worth-based carrier announced that it is expanding its Apple partnership to offer travelers a library of curated books — and some are even free.
Flyers now have access to a curated selection of books from Oprah’s Book Club on Apple Books. You can preview the full collection of titles available by checking out this Apple Books library.
Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter for more airport-specific news!
Additionally, the carrier is offering a limited-time promotion for its AAdvantage members. Before flying on American, frequent flyers can now download a pre-selected book to their devices free of charge.
In honor of Black History Month which began on Feb. 1, The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates is the first free title offered through this program. Expect a rotating selection during this limited-time promotion.
Apple Books is just the latest way that flyers can access Apple’s robust content library during an American Airlines flight.
In August 2020, the carrier teamed up with the tech behemoth to offer travelers free access to Apple TV+ shows during flight. Though most domestic AA planes don’t feature seat-back entertainment, the AA-Inflight Wi-Fi portal is loaded with all the latest entertainment options.
More: American Airlines launching improved Wi-Fi subscription plan
Additionally, all travelers can stream Apple Music for free in flight. This includes the full 70 million and counting songs, curated playlists and more. Note that you’ll need to be on a ViaSat-equipped jet to access Apple Music.
With its latest collaboration, American is strengthening its partnership with Apple. Going forward, flyers will have access to books, TV shows and music through Apple, in addition to AA’s other non-branded entertainment options.
Just be sure to fly with a compatible device, like your phone, tablet or laptop, since most domestic jets no longer have seat-back screens.
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.