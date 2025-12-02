At TPG, we're always on the hunt for ways to save on all kinds of purchases — especially during peak gift-giving season.

For Citi ThankYou Rewards members, Amazon has a targeted offer that may save you up to $50 on your next purchase. Here's how.

How to save up to $50 at Amazon by redeeming Citi points

MIXETTO/GETTY IMAGES

You can save up to 40% on your subtotal (before shipping, taxes and fees), for a maximum discount of $50, when you redeem at least 125 Citi ThankYou Rewards points toward your eligible Amazon purchase.

These offers are targeted, so yours may vary. For example, some TPGers have seen an offer for only a 30% discount, up to a maximum of $30 off — still a great deal.

How can you see if you have a targeted offer? First, make sure you've added a Citi credit card that earns ThankYou Rewards points to your Amazon wallet. Then, head to this page to see your targeted offer and activate it.

AMAZON

After adding eligible items to your cart, you'll need to set the same Citi credit card as your payment method at checkout. Then, check the "use Citi rewards" box and enter at least 125 points. Your discount will automatically appear, provided you've activated the offer and your purchases are eligible for Shop with Points.

You'll need to cover the rest of your transaction with your Citi card, though you can also apply an Amazon gift card balance if you have one in your account.

We recommend using just the minimum 125 points needed to maximize your savings. That's because redeeming Citi points for Amazon purchases (and most merchandise) will give you a poor value of under 1 cent apiece; you can get far more by transferring your points to Citi's airline and hotel partners. However, we think spending 125 points for a savings of $30 or more is totally worth it.

According to the offer terms, this promotion will end Dec. 31 or when the maximum number of customers has been reached.

Bottom line

If you collect Citi ThankYou Rewards points, this is an easy way to save on your everyday purchases or holiday gifts. See if you're targeted here, and if so, activate your offer and make your purchases by Dec. 31. Just keep in mind that there's a cap on how many people can take advantage of this offer, so the sooner you jump on it, the more likely you are to save.

We often see similar deals with other rewards currencies, including American Express Membership Rewards, Capital One miles and Chase Ultimate Rewards, so keep your eyes peeled for those, too.

