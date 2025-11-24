The most wonderful time of the year can very quickly become the most stressful time of the year at the airport, especially if winter weather doesn't cooperate and delays or cancellations creep into the storyline.

But your trip home (or away) doesn't have to be the one spent juggling overweight bags at the check-in counter or sprinting through the airport a la the McCallisters in "Home Alone."

Instead, you and your loved ones can be the travelers who are relaxing in an airport lounge and expertly avoiding bag fees — with a solid backup plan in the event of a flight operation issue.

Pack the right credit card

It might be too late to add a new credit card to your wallet to help make some holiday travel easier, but the season isn't over yet. Some of our favorite cards offer holiday travel perks and related benefits.

You can also check to see if you already have the right credit card in your wallet. Some credit cards protect you from incurring bag fees, while others can help you board early or get a statement credit for inflight purchases. For example, the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card gives you and your traveling companions a free checked bag on Delta flights.

There are also credit cards that give you access to airport lounges, which can be a much better place to spend time before or between flights than a crowded gate. Some lounges now even let you check capacity or add yourself to an in-app waitlist.

If you get a last-minute credit card with a Priority Pass membership, you can potentially still use a digital membership card at most eligible lounges.

Book your airport parking in advance

Airport parking lots — especially the ones that are either cheapest or closest to the terminal — fill up on holidays.

Your best bet is to book a spot in advance. In fact, if you're planning to travel for Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year's, book it now. Not only does that guarantee you a spot, but sometimes it's cheaper, too. For example, at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), only people with pre-booked reservations will be permitted to park once garage parking capacity reaches 85%.

Have the right apps before you fly

Of course, you should download and set up your airline's app before you fly, so you can easily access your boarding pass and make changes in the event of delays or cancellations. There are two other apps that make sense to get, too:

Flighty: Get updates about your flight, track your inbound plane and see the likelihood of an on-time flight.

TSA app: View security wait times.

Get to the airport early

I know this sounds like your parents talking, but nothing induces intense and immediate stress faster than running late for your flight. Even if you normally cut things close, don't do it during the holidays. If you miss your original flight, that next flight to your destination may be too full to switch onto.

Taking the first flight of the morning is a good idea, too. Planes operating early morning flights are likely to have stayed in place the night prior and therefor are likely to depart on time. So, get a jump on the day and book the early bird express. If you notice bad weather forecasts for your travel date, getting out in the morning can be even more important.

And while you're there nice and early, remember that you can often mobile order Starbucks for pickup in many airports, so that's one less line to worry about.

Be strategic about checking bags

During the holidays, some travelers swear by this mantra: "Stay calm by not carrying on."

While I vastly prefer to carry my bags onto the flight 95% of the time, there is some logic to checking everything you can — especially if you have kids to chase after in the airport. Checking bags can slow you down a little, but it can also result in some bonus free miles if the bags are slow to come down the baggage claim.

We'd also be remiss not to add that checked bags during the holidays are where the right credit card can really pay for itself.

Of course, remember to toss an AirTag in your checked bag so you can keep a virtual eye on its journey. Many airlines now allow you to share your bag's AirTag location with them, too, which can help in the event your bag ends up somewhere it shouldn't.

If you plan to bring a carry-on, be sure to read the fine print of your ticket. If you're flying basic economy or with a budget airline, your fare may not include a free full-size carry-on. In that case, being strategic means condensing.

Consider shipping your stockings

While strategically checking or carrying on a bag will work in most cases, there are circumstances where shipping packages to your final destination can be even easier (and sometimes cheaper) especially if oversized baggage fees are involved. You can try the site LugLess to price and purchase shipping for your belongings or presents, whether you want DIY drop-off or doorstep pickup and delivery.

Know the current TSA rules

Can you bring wrapped presents through security? Technically, you can, but it's a bad idea to do so, in case TSA agents need to inspect what's inside.

The holiday season provides ample reason to review some of the TSA rules — especially those that have changed since last year.

For example, you now need a Real ID to travel ... but you don't typically have to take your shoes off anymore, even if you don't have TSA PreCheck.

Clear security in a flash

On peak travel days, TSA PreCheck alone isn't always enough to get you through security as fast as you'd like.

If you want the one-two punch of having all available expedited security options, consider getting Clear. You can sometimes even apply for Clear at the airport if you see the regular security line crawling along slower than you like, so you don't have to commit in advance.

A one-year Clear Plus membership typically costs $209. Conveniently, several credit cards now offer $209 in Clear Plus statement credits each calendar year, subject to auto-renewal. Your kids can also use Clear for free when traveling with you, and you can add up to three additional adults to your main plan for $125 per year.

Lounge around

If the whole family is flying for the holidays, you might want to specifically seek lounges with family rooms or more relaxed guest policies.

Here's a quick reminder of how access to some of the top lounge networks operates:

There are also several top Priority Pass lounges in the U.S. to consider; you might already have a card in your wallet that can help you gain access to them.

Check the cost of an upgrade — it might be less than you think

Last but not least, while the holidays are a very busy time for leisure travel, business travel grinds to a halt during those weeks.

That means while economy may be full and cost more than normal, first class can actually cost less than you think. In fact, I've seen first-class mileage awards for domestic flights around the holidays cost less than economy awards.

At a minimum, check the price for a first-class upgrade. You might be pleasantly surprised, since those business travelers who usually buy premium tickets using their expense accounts aren't in the air as frequently during holiday weeks.

Bottom line

The holidays are an exciting time to go home or get away, but a crowded airport or plane isn't always the most magical part of the experience.

We promise you'll survive your holiday travels by making a few strategic choices, packing your wallet appropriately and being prepared with the right apps and info in your phone.