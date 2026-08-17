Allegiant adds 9 new Florida routes ahead of spring break travel season
Allegiant Air announced nine new routes on Monday, adding more service to Florida aimed at late-winter and spring break travelers.
Seven of the new routes are from New England, six that Allegiant described as "hyper-seasonal" — or operating during a relatively short window during a period of peak demand.
Those included three each from Boston and Providence.
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The seventh of Allegiant's hyper-seasonal routes also connects New England to Florida, adding nonstop service between Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Fort Lauderdale.
Allegiant described its hyper-seasonal routes as ones "tailored to meet peak spring travel demand during key local travel periods, including spring breaks and other vacation windows when customers are looking for convenient ways to get away." All seven of those routes announced Monday only operate for two months.
Additionally, Allegiant announced year-round service between Cincinnati and Orlando, as well as seasonal service between Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Orlando — the latter to Orlando's secondary airport.
"These new routes reflect the flexibility of our unique business model, allowing us to respond to demand and provide more options during peak leisure periods," Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief commercial officer, said in a statement announcing the new routes.
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The details of the new routes are below.
Allegiant's hyper-seasonal routes from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)
|Destination
|Duration
Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB)
Feb. 13 through April 24
Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) in Florida
Feb. 13 through April 24
St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) in Florida
Feb. 13 through April 24
Allegiant's hyper-seasonal routes from Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) near Providence
|Destination
|Duration
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)
Feb. 13 through April 24
Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB)
Feb. 13 through April 25
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)
Feb. 13 through April 24
Allegiant's other new routes
|Route
|Type
|Duration
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)-Orlando International Airport (MCO)
Year-round service
Not seasonal
North Dakota's Grand Forks International Airport (GFK)-Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB)
Seasonal
Feb. 10 through April 17
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)-Portsmouth International Airport (PSM) in New Hampshire
Hyper-seasonal
Feb. 20 through May 1