It's easier than ever before to book a flight on Allegiant Air.

The Las Vegas-based discounter's flights are now available for purchase through Expedia (as well as Allegiant's own website), under an exclusive one-year online distribution agreement, Allegiant and Expedia said Tuesday. Flights operated by Sun Country Airlines, which Allegiant bought in May, were already available through Expedia.

Displaying Allegiant flights on Expedia makes them more visible to consumers, especially those unfamiliar with the budget airline. Previously, Allegiant sold flights only through its own website.

Expedia is one of the largest global online travel portals.

A quick Expedia search on Tuesday shows Allegiant flights immediately available on the website. However, extras such as checked bags and seat assignments are not available on Expedia, and travelers must purchase them directly on the airline website. That means travelers who could save by purchasing a fare bundle that includes those extras may spend more on flights purchased through Expedia.

Allegiant sells three fare bundles on its website: "basic" includes a seat assignment and free carry-on bag; "bonus" includes a checked bag instead of a carry-on and extra-legroom seat; and "total" includes a carry-on bag, checked bag and extra-legroom seat.

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Fares on Allegiant only include a confirmed seat on one of the airline's flights.

Distribution of Allegiant flights through Expedia comes as the airline works through its merger with Sun Country. The carrier aims to generate roughly $140 million in annual benefits from the deal, which closed in May, by boosting its presence in the Midwest: Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) is Sun Country's largest base. The deal also aims to expand Allegiant's distribution and provide a more robust cobranded credit card and loyalty offering.

"The plans are to become one Allegiant brand intent to grow capacity and grow our service into the Minneapolis-St. Paul market," Robert Neal, president of Allegiant, told TPG in June.

The integration is expected to take 12 to 18 months, Neal added.