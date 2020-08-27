Allegiant Air adds 7 new routes to destinations in Florida, California, Arizona and Colorado
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Allegiant Air announced seven new routes this fall, adding new nonstop routes to destinations in Florida, California, Arizona and Colorado. Introductory fares begin at $29 one way on some of the routes. All but one of the new routes is seasonal.
The new routes – which begin in November – continue a trend by U.S. airlines to increase flights to outdoor and beach destinations that have proven popular with leisure travelers during the pandemic.
With its latest additions, Allegiant will add nonstop flights to Florida this fall and winter from three major cities. Chicago Midway and Houston Hobby get nonstop flights to Punta Gorda in southwest Florida while Boston gets service to Sarasota on the Gulf Coast. All of the routes are seasonal.
In the West, Allegiant is adding additional routes to Phoenix-Mesa and Palm Springs, California – destinations known for warm weather and outdoor recreation.
Sign up for TPG’s brand-new biweekly aviation-focused newsletter to get the latest airline news!
Allegiant also is adding a seasonal nonstop connection between Provo, Utah, and Denver – a popular airport for skiers and those seeking outdoor options in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. Similarly, Allegiant says it will extend seasonal service between Nashville and the Rocky Mountain destination of Bozeman, Montana.
Details on Allegiant’s new routes are below.
Palm Springs, California (PSP)
Boise (BOI): Seasonal service begins Nov. 19; two flights per week. Introductory fares begin at $49 one way.
Eugene, Oregon (EUG): Seasonal service begins Nov. 20; two flights per week. Introductory fares begin at $49 one way.
Punta Gorda, Florida (PGD)
Chicago Midway (MDW): Seasonal service begins Nov. 20; two flights per week. Introductory fares begin at $29 one way.
Houston Hobby (HOU): Seasonal service begins Nov. 20; two flights per week. Introductory fares begin at $29 one way.
Previous Allegiant news: Allegiant adds 3 new cities in 44-route expansion
Denver (DEN)
Provo, Utah (PVU): Seasonal service begins Nov. 19; two flights per week. Introductory fares begin at $29 one way.
Nashville (BNA)
Bozeman, Montana: Seasonal service on the route will be extended “after a short hiatus,” resuming Nov. 21; two flights per week.
Also: Allegiant Air latest to plan base in booming Nashville
Phoenix-Mesa (AZA)
Santa Maria, California (SMX): Year-round service begins Nov. 19; two flights per week. Introductory fares begin at $29 one way.
Sarasota, Florida (SRQ)
Boston: Seasonal service begins Nov. 19; two flights per week. Introductory fares begin at $39 one way.
TPG take: Why Allegiant should correct its peculiar face covering policy
Featured photo courtesy of Allegiant.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.