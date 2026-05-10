Alaska Airlines is officially a global carrier. Last week, the Seattle-based airline launched its first European service when it flew nonstop to Rome.

The plane it's using for the route is a nearly brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner that its merger partner Hawaiian Airlines debuted in 2024. The aircraft features luxe private suites in business class along with an all-new "soft" product.

But as you walk from the Suites back to the main cabin, it almost feels like you're skipping something — specifically, a cabin that has become a staple of any true globe-trotting airline.

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"It's the true piece that's missing," Alaska CEO Ben Minicucci told me.

He's talking about premium economy. But it's coming!

A true 'premium' cabin

Confusingly, Alaska's 787 seat map does show seats branded as "Premium." However, those are really just coach seats with extra legroom, the moniker it uses for those same seats on its smaller Boeing 737s.

This plane does not currently have the international-style premium economy cabins that have become a staple on major global airlines over the past decade and provide a true middle-ground between expensive lie-flat, business-class seats and coach. Typically, the seats are in the middle of the plane and roughly resemble domestic first-class recliners.

Premium Plus on United Airlines' newest Boeing 787-9 "Elevated" Dreamliner. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Hawaiian, which actually ordered these Dreamliners before Alaska acquired the airline in 2024, didn't opt to install that mid-tier cabin.

But as TPG first reported in January, Alaska — whose livery now adorns the outside of these new twin-aisle jets — wants the premium economy product, which has been a boon for major carriers.

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Alaska plans to start outfitting those recliners on its 787s beginning in 2028, Minicucci said, speaking to me from central Rome.

"I think that's really going to enhance the product. That's one of the most popular products on long-haul, it's one of the most profitable products on long-haul," he said. "And so we're excited."

Hawaiian's Airbus A330s due for premium economy, too

Those aren't the only Alaska Air Group planes getting spacious mid-cabin recliners. The carrier already said it would give Hawaiian's older Airbus A330s an on-board makeover, which includes introducing new business-class suites (to replace the aging lie-flat product up front) and adding premium economy for the first time.

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Those retrofits are also slated to begin in 2028, the carrier confirmed.

Breadcrumbs about an ultra-fancy Seattle lounge

Meanwhile, Alaska is also planning a big upgrade on the ground at its newly annointed global hub.

The carrier is planning a massive, 40,000-square-foot premium lounge for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

It would be on the airport's C Concourse and would likely serve some combination of business-class flyers and perhaps high-level elite status members of the Atmos Rewards loyalty program it shares with Hawaiian.

This wouldn't be just another Alaska Lounge: It would be a cut above, more reminiscent of American Airlines' Flagship Lounge or United Airlines' Polaris Lounge.

That said, Alaska is shying away from any comparisons to its competitors, including to the swanky Delta One Lounge that opened at SeaTac last year (and won a TPG Award for best new airline lounge in 2025).

Minicucci strongly emphasized a Pacific Northwest ethos for the club, which would span multiple levels and offer shower facilities.

"If you're going to charge for the product we want the entire end-to-end experience to be fantastic," he said.

It would also truly complete the premium "ground" experience for Alaska at its home base; the carrier last week unveiled a new high-end check-in lobby at the airport, available to Suites flyers and top-tier Atmos Rewards Titanium elite members.

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The carrier is expecting this outpost to debut within the next two years.

More news from Alaska's global push

I received updates on a few other Alaska Airlines-related tidbits while in Rome last week. Here's a quick rundown.

Starlink is coming to the 787 ... but not right away

Premium economy wasn't the only omission on Alaska's Dreamliners.

Right now, the planes don't have the Starlink Wi-Fi the carrier has promised for its jets.

In fact, there's no Wi-Fi at all.

That likely won't change for a few months; the carrier opted to keep these planes in service rather than pull them out for internet installation during the peak summer season, executives said.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Alaska plans to have the fast satellite service on its wide-body planes by fall, which will be free to Atmos members.

For now, download those movies, shows and podcasts before you climb on board.

A little longer until Atmos choice accrual starts

Atmos Rewards members will have to wait just a bit longer for one of the more interesting offerings in the nine-month-old loyalty program, which bridges the separate customer-facing Alaska and Hawaiian airline brands.

As announced last summer, Alaska and Hawaiian's loyalty members will eventually be able to choose how they earn points and status: by money spent, miles flown or segments flown.

Lie-flat upgrades, valuable points: Why the newest US airline loyalty program won a TPG Award in 2026

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For now, members are still earning exclusively based on miles flown. Expect "choice accrual" to start later in 2026 — and likely align more closely with the start of the 2027 status year — according to the company's loyalty chief, Brett Catlin.

By the numbers: 100,000 Summit cards and 100 San Diego departures

As part of the Atmos launch last year, Alaska also unveiled a new premium credit card that had some fairly unique and valuable benefits — and it has proven popular: The carrier recently eclipsed 100,000 flyers carrying its Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® Card.

Read more: Why the Atmos Rewards Summit was our favorite new personal credit card last year

Elsewhere, Alaska late last month also celebrated another numerical milestone: 100 daily departures out of San Diego International Airport (SAN).

An Alaska Airlines plane taxis at San Diego International Airport (SAN). ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

These two things are more related than they sound.

As I've reported, airlines are increasingly using loyalty and card sign-ups to drive decisions on where they fly.

And the Atmos factor has been a key consideration as Alaska has doubled down on San Diego.

"We're seeing really good passenger growth, but what we also need to see is, 'Are we seeing the loyalty program [growing], are we seeing the card — both members and spend — improve?'" Alaska's top network planner, Kirsten Amrine, said. "We're really encouraged by what we're seeing."

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