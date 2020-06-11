Alaska Airlines adds new California route even as it warns of flying, staff cuts
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Alaska Airlines is adding a surprising new intra-California route even as the coronavirus pandemic has it planning to fly just a fraction of its planned schedule and is warning staff of cuts to come.
The Seattle-based carrier will connect Fresno (FAT) and Los Angeles (LAX) beginning Sept. 1, according to the Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Thursday. The two daily flights will be flown on Embraer 175 jets with 76 seats.
The route addition comes just days after Alaska president Ben Minicucci told The Seattle Times reporter Dominic Gates that the airline only planned to fly about half of its 2019 schedule in August. His comments came after the carrier warned staff that it would likely have to shed some 3,000 jobs — or 13% of its work force — due to the pandemic.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
To survive the pandemic, Alaska Air prepares to shrink and shed thousands of jobs https://t.co/Zl3HYTNjjk via @seattletimes
— Dominic Gates (@dominicgates) June 10, 2020
“Things will likely not go back to pre-COVID levels in the next 12 months,” Minicucci said. “We see a smaller company in 2021. We see a smaller industry, in fact.”
However, he told Gates that if the airline saw an opportunity, “Alaska will grow.”
In the Fresno airport’s statement, Alaska director of network planning Michael Britman said the carrier has “seen positive performance in our secondary, intra-California markets including our other flights to Fresno.”
Related: Alaska retires 12 Airbus jets, pivots towards Boeing during crisis
Fresno is considered the gateway to Yosemite National Park. Airlines have reported more new booking for travel to destinations near national parks and other large open spaces, including those in the Rocky Mountains.
Yosemite began a phased reopening on Thursday. However, visitors must make a reservation for one of just 1,700 vehicle entries allowed on any given day.
Alaska’s new route is the latest signal that airlines are adapting by adding targeted flights where travelers want to go. Frontier Airlines and Southwest Airlines have both announced new routes even as overall passenger numbers remain well below 2019 levels owing to the pandemic.
Related: Everything you need to know to plan a trip to a national park
View this post on Instagram
American Airlines and United Airlines have had a lock on the Fresno-Los Angeles route since at least 2004, according to Cirium schedules. Both airlines suspended the route in May and June during the depths of the crisis, with United planning to return on July 6 and American on Aug. 5 — though August schedules are not yet finalized.
At just 209 miles, about 80% of flyers on the Fresno-Los Angeles route use it to connect on to other destinations via LAX, U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics data for the fourth quarter of 2019 shows.
Alaska maintains a small hub in Los Angeles that averaged 75 departures a day in 2019, Cirium data shows. The airport was its third-largest base after Seattle (SEA), Portland, Oregon (PDX), and San Francisco (SFO).
Related: Why Alaska Airlines is returning to its routes in the West
Prior to the crisis, Alaska was adjusting its network with a focus on adding routes in its core north-south market along the West Coast. Plans included new nonstop flights between Los Angeles and Boise (BOI), Idaho; Missoula (MSO), Montana; Redmond/Bend (RDM), Oregon; and Spokane, Washington (GEG).
Alaska is scheduled to fly all four of the new routes from LAX in July, according to Cirium.
The airline also serves Fresno from Portland, San Diego (SAN) and Seattle. Alaska plans to fly all three routes in July.
Related: State-by-state guide to coronavirus reopening
Featured image by Edward Russell/TPG.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.