Inside airport lounge to-go boxes: A 2020 pandemic special
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
COVID-19 has led to some notable shifts when it comes to travel-related amenities.
During a handful of budget hotel stays on a recent road trip, I encountered a pandemic-fueled pivot from a vast lobby buffet to brown paper bags filled with items so sugary, even the most relaxed of public school districts would balk.
Airport lounge visitors have been a bit more fortunate, however — while to-go meals have also become the norm at a handful of popular lounges, the options are often a step up from what I was provided at roadside hotels.
Naturally, when it comes to “to-go” treats, the American Express Centurion Lounge takes the cake (note: cake reference for cliche purposes only).
Amex’s new Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) location has been serving takeaway boxes since it first opened, enabling compliance with the local government’s evolving restrictions.
LAX has also given airlines an opportunity to dream up new packaged-meal offerings, as I encountered during my recent visit to the airport’s United Club.
Guests aren’t permitted to remove their masks to eat or drink in the lounge, but can enjoy their snacks on the airline’s terrace, as space permits.
TPG’s Chris Dong witnessed a similar arrangement at the Admirals Club in New York, with American Airlines insisting that visitors enjoy their snacks outside of the lounge as well.
It can be exciting to snag some treats “for the road,” but I definitely miss the diverse array of airport lounge food, from Lufthansa’s outstanding schnitzel to the self-serve noodle bar at the Star Alliance Lounge at LAX.
As much as we all miss our beloved travel perks, with more great vaccine news this week, we hopefully won’t have to wait too much longer for many to return.
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.