Air Canada boosts summer service to Paris
Air Canada customers will have more options to get to Paris this summer. Canada’s flag carrier is boosting its summer schedule to the French capital, adding three additional weekly flights from Montreal and four from Toronto.
The airline cited increasing tourism traffic to eastern Canada as the main driver behind the new flights. Toronto and Montreal are Air Canada‘s two biggest eastern hubs.
“These additional Paris flights will provide more growth opportunities for Canada’s dynamic tourism sector,” Mark Galardo, vice president of network planning at Air Canada, said in a statement. “These added flights will also allow customers additional flexibility of choosing their preferred departure time from the city of lights, as Air Canada will introduce an early evening departure from Paris to both Montreal and Toronto.”
The extra summertime flights are in addition to the two daily round-trip flights Air Canada already offered to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) from Montreal (YUL) and one daily round-trip from Toronto Pearson (YYZ).
The airline in recent years has also tried to boost its profile as a connecting option to Europe and Asia for passengers from secondary markets in the U.S.
The additional Montreal flights will run on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and the Toronto flights will go on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Air Canada will operate the services with Airbus A330-300s. The new flights bring the airline’s total summer frequencies to Paris to 31.
Featured photo courtesy of Air Canada.
