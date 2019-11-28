Aegean quietly devalues its award chart
In another unfortunate turn of events, Aegean is the latest company to devalue its award program, quietly updating its chart and failing to announce it to customers. As first reported on Flyertalk, several changes have been made between the old and new chart. Here’s the previous version:
Here’s the new chart:
Keep in mind that these charts reflect round-trip prices. As you can see, there are quite a few differences here:
- Europe and North Africa to Near East and Central Asia is up 10k miles in economy, 20k in business and 30k in first class
- Europe and North Africa to Far East is up 10k miles in economy, 20k in business and 30k in first class
- Europe and North Africa to North America is up 10k miles in economy, 20k in business and 30k in first class
- Far East to Far East is up 10k miles in economy, 23k in business and 10k in first class
As you can see, travel to and from Europe has been hit the hardest, with the biggest devaluations occurring in first class. This is too bad, as Aegean is one of the easier airlines with whom to score Star Alliance Gold.
That being said, there are still a few different sweet spots within the chart, like 75,000 miles in business class to Asia with the wonderful United Polaris international business product. If that’s something you’re looking to take advantage of, Aegean miles are on sale with a 100% bonus until Nov. 30, 2019.
