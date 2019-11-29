Double your miles purchased with Aegean’s 100% bonus
Today through Nov. 30, you can double your Miles+ balance when you purchase miles through Aegean’s 100% bonus deal.
In order to qualify for this bonus, you’ll need to buy a minimum of 1,000 miles. Travelers are limited to buying 30,000 pre-bonus miles if there’s no activity on the account in the past year, whereas travelers who have had activity can buy up to 50,000 pre-bonus miles annually.
You can purchase 1,000 Miles for €25 (US$26), so if you are new to Aegean and max out your 60,000 (30,000) miles and it will cost €750 (US$804). That’s enough miles to book book an economy flight from North America to Central or South America, based on Aegean’s new award chart.
What credit card to use
Since this miles purchase is directly with Aegean, the purchase should code as airfare. Consider using a card that offers bonus points for travel related purchases.
The best two options in this category are The Platinum Card® from American Express — which earns 5x on airfare when booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com — and the Citi Prestige® Card, which also offers 5x on airfare.
Other top credit cards to consider include the Chase Sapphire Reserve, with 3x Chase Ultimate Rewards points on general travel (excluding $300 travel credit); the American Express® Gold Card, with 3x American Express Membership Rewards points on airfare booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com; the Citi Premier℠ Card with 3x ThankYou points on air travel; and the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card with 2x Ultimate Rewards points on general travel.
Bottom Line
This is a great promotion to take advantage of if you have a Star Alliance award booking in mind. Otherwise, this deal may not make sense.
Featured photo courtesy of Airbus
