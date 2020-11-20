Participate in a free American Airlines status challenge through Mastercard
If you have a Mastercard and want near-free American Airlines elite status, listen up.
American Airlines is currently offering Mastercard cardholders the opportunity to fast-track AAdvantage Gold or Platinum elite status with just two trips within a 90 day period. The promotion is available to all Mastercard World and World Elite cardholders — regardless of whether it’s a credit card, debit card, cobranded card or not — and doesn’t require you to have elite status with another airline. As first discovered by Bougie Miles, there’s no registration necessary to participate, but there are some important rules you need to know.
American Airlines status challenge for Mastercard cardholders
American Airlines’ latest status challenge is publicly available to all Mastercard World and World Elite cardholders, including no-fee cards like the Citi® Double Cash Card. This promotion provides an easy opportunity to earn Gold status, as well as a pathway to Platinum if you booked and take two round-trips within 90 days.
With this promotion, current non-status members can earn Gold status after booking and traveling on two domestic roundtrips (any cabin) or one domestic roundtrip and one international roundtrip (coach). Current non-status members earn Platinum by booking and traveling on two international round-trip flights (coach) or one domestic roundtrip (coach) and one international roundtrip (premium cabin). If you already have Gold status, you can fast-track Platinum by completing two round-trip flights within the 90-day period.
The full details of the promotion can be found under the “Offers and Virtual Events” tab on the Mastercard Travel website (account required), but the main requirement is that the flights must be booked through the Mastercard travel concierge. Also, only paid bookings through March 31, 2021 are count. Unlike most American Airlines status challenges, there’s no qualifying dollars requirement, so those $40 transcontinental flights should count.
If you complete the challenge, your elite status will be processed within 30 days of the second trip being completed.
Bottom line
This is one of the most generous status challenge opportunities we’ve seen from American Airlines. Obviously, not everyone is flying right now, but if you are, then it’s definitely worth taking advantage of.
American only allows members to receive elite status through a challenge once every five years. But, if you’re eligible and meet the requirements, you could be getting tremendous value. With perks like free checked bags, 500-mile upgrades and complimentary Main Cabin Extra (MCE) seats within 24 hours of departure, Gold status is worth $930 according to TPG. Thanks to additional perks like lounge access when traveling internationally and better upgrade status, Platinum status can be worth over $2,000.
