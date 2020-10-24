Deals of the week: Amtrak kids travel free, $40 transcon flights and more
As travel begins to pick back up, so do the deals. Each week we’ll highlight some of the best sales, cheap fares and more that we’ve spotted.
Amtrak
Amtrak is offering a fantastic sale aimed just at kids.
When you book an adult ticket, you can bring one child, age 2-12, to travel free with each paid ticket. The sale is valid for travel on Amtrak on numerous lines, including the Acela, Northeast Regional, Adirondack, Amtrak Cascades, Carolinian, Downeaster, Empire Service, Ethan Allen Express, Hiawatha, Illinois Service, Keystone Service, Maple Leaf, Michigan Services, Missouri River Runner, Heartland Flyer, Piedmont, San Joaquins and Vermonter.
This sale is also valid on trains that travel on the national network: Auto Train, California Zephyr, Capitol Limited, Cardinal, City of New Orleans, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Empire Builder, Lake Shore Limited, Palmetto, Silver Star, Silver Meteor, Southwest Chief, Sunset Limited and Texas Eagle.
This deal is even available for rooms, so if you’re looking for socially distant travel you can also book a Roomette with this deal.
If you’re thinking about taking your kid, note that you must book by Oct. 25, 2020, for travel between October 26 and December 17, 2020. Note that there are numerous blackout dates, November 24–25 and November 28–30, 2020. Luckily, Thanksgiving nor Black Friday are travel blackout days.
Sample itineraries
Here’s a look at some of the best deals you could book. This isn’t an exhaustive list, so you may be able to find deals between other cities as well.
New York to Washington for $103 one-way on Acela:
Jacksonville, Fla., to Miami, Fla., for $295 one-way in a Roomette:
How to book
You can book directly through Amtrak, via the website or the app. Just remember to add a child’s ticket when you check out. If you decide to hop on the promotion, make sure you pay for the tickets with a travel rewards card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or the Chase Sapphire Reserve, which is the best card for general travel purchases.
You might also consider applying for one of two co-branded credit cards issued by Bank of America. The Amtrak Guest Rewards® World Mastercard® and no-annual-fee Amtrak Guest Rewards® Platinum Mastercard® both offer 20,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days of account opening. TPG values Amtrak points at 2.5 cents each, making each of these bonuses worth $500.
Make sure to check out our ultimate guide to Amtrak Guest Rewards for more on how to earn and burn points with the loyalty program.
Transcontinental one-way flights
Everybody loves transcontinental flight deals. We’re seeing some amazing nonstop one-way deals between New York (JFK, EWR) and Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), and Las Vegas (LAS) for as low as $39 one-way, or $77 round-trip.
Even better, some of these deals are in Main Cabin and not basic economy, so you’ll be able to bring a bag and earn more miles.
Airlines: JetBlue, Delta, American
Routes: JFK/EWR/BOS/BWI to LAX/SFO/LAS/DEN
Cost: $39+ one-way or $77 round-trip in economy class
Travel Dates: Nov. 2020 – Feb. 2021
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline; starting Jan. 1, 2021 earn 5x points on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier® Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Sample itineraries
Here’s a look at some of the best deals you could book. This isn’t an exhaustive list, so you may be able to find deals between other cities as well.
Newark (EWR) to Las Vegas (LAS) for $38 one-way or $77 round-trip in United basic economy:
Baltimore (BWI) to Denver (DEN) for $48 one-way in United basic economy:
Los Angeles (LAX) to New York (JFK) for $82 one-way in American Main Cabin:
New York (JFK) to San Francisco (SFO) for $83 one-way in Delta basic economy:
How to book
There are no tricks to find these fares. Just head to Google Flights, plug in your desired departure city and your destination. Then, use the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you and then click through to book with the airline directly or an OTA such as Expedia or Priceline.
FlixBus $5 Northwest deal
FlixBus is back with another flash sale, this time to destinations along the Pacific Northwest, so cities like Seattle, Eugene, Corvallis, Tacoma, Olympia and Portland are included.
The deal is for $5 fares through November 18, so make sure you book and travel by then.
Sample itineraries
Here’s a look at some of the best deals you could book. This isn’t an exhaustive list, so you may be able to find deals between other cities as well.
Portland, Ore., to Eugene, Ore., for $5 one-way:
Corvallis, Ore. to Portland, Ore. for $5 one-way:
How to book
You can book directly through Flixbus, but note the sale ends on Nov. 18. Before you book your next bus trip, make sure you’re using a credit card to maximize your purchase. Here are the best cards to use for bus purchases:
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card: 2x points on travel
- Chase Sapphire Reserve: 3x points on travel
- Ink Business Preferred Credit Card: 3x points on the first $150,000 in combined spending (including travel) each account anniversary year
- Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card: 3x points on travel, dining, gas stations and select streaming services
- Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card: 2x miles on all purchases
Featured photo by Benji Stawski/The Points Guy
