Great news: American Airlines to honor incredible Economy Web Special deals
A couple of weeks ago, we saw two incredible mileage sales on American Airlines. The first offered award flights between the U.S. and Australia and New Zealand for just 10,000 miles round-trip. On the next morning, AA sold nonstop flights to Hawaii for 20,000 miles round-trip.
We have been thrilled to hear from many TPG readers who shared with us that they booked these awards. However, readers have also expressed concerns about making further plans for these trips as it was unclear if these award reservations would be honored.
Since rolling out its dynamic award pricing “Economy Web Specials” over the past year, we’ve seen some pretty amazing deals, such as transcontinental flights for 5,000 miles each way. But, these sales seemed almost too good to be true.
For cash “mistake fares,” the U.S. Department of Transportation has a “temporary” policy — since 2015 — that governs flyers’ rights and airline responsibilities. If airlines choose to cancel a mistake fare, the airline must reimburse “reasonable, actual and verifiable out-of-pocket expenses that were made in reliance upon the ticket purchase.”
However, it’s unclear if or how this policy would be applied to very cheap mileage awards. Thankfully, we won’t have to find out the answer to that — at least yet. An American Airlines spokesperson has confirmed the great news that the airline is honoring these awards.
