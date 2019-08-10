This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Photo courtesy of Ryan Patterson/The Points Guy

TPG Special Report: The Best and Worst US Airports of 2019

Here are 2019’s airports to applaud and those that we encourage to try harder next year: America’s best and worst airports.

Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP / Getty Images

What Hong Kong Travelers Need to Know About Airport Protests

In general, it’s still safe to travel through the area and demonstrations shouldn’t cause issues aside from increased transit times.

Flying First Class. (Photo by mauinow1/Getty Images)

US Department of Transportation Issues New Rules for Service, Emotional Support Animals

In this policy statement, the DOT is explicitly explaining what types of policies it will and won’t allow.

Image courtesy of the JW Marriott Hotel Rio de Janeiro.

Marriott Has a Top Secret Elite Status Program

The Cobalt Program is an unpublished level of elite status that is only available through invitation from Marriott International’s president and CEO. Entry isn’t clearly defined and Marriott isn’t exactly rushing to share the details.

(Photo by Wyatt Smith / The Points Guy)

Apple Card Available to Select Customers Beginning Today

When it comes to earning rewards toward your next vacation, the Apple Card won’t be one of the best options on the market, but the company’s first credit card is finally expected to launch at the end of this month.

Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

American Airlines Lands in Africa, Returns to Tel Aviv Amid trans-Atlantic Expansion

American Airlines will begin its first-ever route to Africa and return to Tel Aviv, among five new trans-Atlantic routes planned for 2020.

Photo courtesy of Disney Parks

Disney Park Numbers Drop Despite New Star Wars Land

During the company’s investor call, it was announced that attendance at the US Disney theme parks has indeed been down, at least from April 1 — June 30.

6 Thoughts From Aboard the First-Ever British Airways A350 Flight

TPG UK got to fly on the new Airbus for the first time during its inaugural flight from London Heathrow to Madrid.

Courtesy of Swoop.

Why Swoop, an Airline With No 737 MAXes, Is Canceling Flights Because of the MAX grounding

Canadian low-cost carrier Swoop has delayed its new San Diego flights until 2020, citing the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX — an aircraft it doesn’t fly.

Atlanta, Georgia, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Meet the TPG Team at Our Delta-Themed Reader Event in Atlanta

On Tuesday, August 20, we’re inviting you to come chat, wine and dine with us at the Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta!

Photo by Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty Images

