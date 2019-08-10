This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know.
TPG Special Report: The Best and Worst US Airports of 2019
Here are 2019’s airports to applaud and those that we encourage to try harder next year: America’s best and worst airports.
What Hong Kong Travelers Need to Know About Airport Protests
In general, it’s still safe to travel through the area and demonstrations shouldn’t cause issues aside from increased transit times.
US Department of Transportation Issues New Rules for Service, Emotional Support Animals
In this policy statement, the DOT is explicitly explaining what types of policies it will and won’t allow.
Marriott Has a Top Secret Elite Status Program
The Cobalt Program is an unpublished level of elite status that is only available through invitation from Marriott International’s president and CEO. Entry isn’t clearly defined and Marriott isn’t exactly rushing to share the details.
Apple Card Available to Select Customers Beginning Today
When it comes to earning rewards toward your next vacation, the Apple Card won’t be one of the best options on the market, but the company’s first credit card is finally expected to launch at the end of this month.
American Airlines Lands in Africa, Returns to Tel Aviv Amid trans-Atlantic Expansion
American Airlines will begin its first-ever route to Africa and return to Tel Aviv, among five new trans-Atlantic routes planned for 2020.
Disney Park Numbers Drop Despite New Star Wars Land
During the company’s investor call, it was announced that attendance at the US Disney theme parks has indeed been down, at least from April 1 — June 30.
6 Thoughts From Aboard the First-Ever British Airways A350 Flight
TPG UK got to fly on the new Airbus for the first time during its inaugural flight from London Heathrow to Madrid.
Why Swoop, an Airline With No 737 MAXes, Is Canceling Flights Because of the MAX grounding
Canadian low-cost carrier Swoop has delayed its new San Diego flights until 2020, citing the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX — an aircraft it doesn’t fly.
Meet the TPG Team at Our Delta-Themed Reader Event in Atlanta
On Tuesday, August 20, we’re inviting you to come chat, wine and dine with us at the Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta!
For the latest travel news, deals and points and miles tips please subscribe to The Points Guy daily email newsletter.
Photo by Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty Images
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.