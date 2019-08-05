This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
British Airways’ Airbus A350-1000, its newest aircraft and the first to sport the airline’s new and greatly improved business class, will begin flying in regular service soon, and will completely change the onboard experience for passengers in Club World. It will have no first class, but business will feature enclosed suites. On Monday, TPG UK got to fly on the new Airbus for the first time during its inaugural flight from London Heathrow to Madrid. (The long-haul jet is being sent first on short European flights for crew familiarization.)
On Monday, after a briefing from British Airways’ CEO Alex Cruz in the B Gates Galleries Club Lounge, we were ushered down to the aircraft.
We extensively covered our first experience inside the British Airways A350, but today was our first chance to fly on this brand-new aircraft, and here are my thoughts from the first inflight experience.
We aim to have a full review of the new Club Suites as soon as the first proper long-haul route begins, so sit tight for that one.
The flight was incredibly short compared the type of flights the A350 will later operate for British Airways, however the overall impression was fantastic, and I look forward very much to my first long-haul flight on this aircraft and digging deeper into the experience.
If you want to try this out for yourself, get to grips with the A350 schedule, and get booking!
All photos by the author
