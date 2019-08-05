This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Still feeling FOMO from missing our last reader event in Seattle? Can’t make it to Chicago? Well, fear not. Because on Tuesday, August 20, we’re inviting you to come chat, wine and dine with us at the Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta!
We at TPG make it a priority to engage with our readers. Whether we’re discussing points & miles strategy with you on Instagram, sharing stories from the road in our TPG Lounge Facebook group, or even just replying to your questions in the comments section of our articles — our relationship with you inspires us to keep on producing what our readers want. And we can’t wait to meet you at this event.
So, what can you expect at our Atlanta reader event? From 7 to 9 pm, guests will get to eat, drink and mingle with TPG staffers surrounded by aviation marvels. There will also be games, trivia and giveaways!
But wait — there’s more. For the pièce de résistance of the event, Brian Kelly (TPG himself) and Delta Air Lines COO Gil West will be recording a live episode of our “Talking Points” podcast. The episode will also include a Q&A session, in which Kelly and West will be taking your questions.
TO ATTEND OUR ATLANTA READER EVENT, DONATE TO RAINBOW RAILROAD HERE
To come to the Atlanta reader event, all you have to do is donate a minimum of $150 to our most recent Prizeo campaign to redeem two tickets. All funds will be going directly to Rainbow Railroad, a nonprofit organization that helps LGBTQ+ people escape state-enabled violence or persecution. See for example how RR helped a gay Jamaican man seek refuge in the US.
For your generous donation, you’ll also be granted 1,500 entries towards winning the grand prize in our Prizeo sweepstakes — the trip of a lifetime planned by Brian, using up to 1 million Chase Ultimate Rewards points! Show your support, RSVP and enter to win here.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.