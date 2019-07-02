This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Cobranded airline credit cards generally have a tough time stacking up against the flexibility and benefits of transferable bank cards (like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card). However, Southwest Rapid Rewards credit cards, both personal and business, continue to be fan favorites — in no small part because they represent the fastest way to earn Southwest’s famed Companion Pass.
With the recent launch of the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card, many people have questions about which Southwest cards they’re eligible to apply for. This is further complicated by Chase’s 5/24 rule, which states that you’ll automatically be rejected for most Chase credit cards if you’ve opened five or more credit cards in the last 24 months. Additionally, Chase has issued new “family restrictions” on how many cards of the same type you can have. Today we’re going to take on questions about eligibility for Southwest credit cards, all of which are Chase cards.
How to Tell Which Southwest Credit Cards You Are Eligible For
The good news is that figuring out which Southwest credit cards you are eligible for is a much, much simpler process than figuring out which Bonvoy credit cards you are eligible for. Before we get into the card-specific details, there are a few overarching rules to be aware of:
- All five of these cards are restricted by the 5/24 rule. You will be rejected if you have opened more than five credit cards in the last 24 months.
- The business cards won’t add to your 5/24 count, so if you plan on applying for multiple cards (in pursuit of the Companion Pass), you should apply for the business cards first.
- If you already have a specific card, or previously held a card and received the bonus on it in the last 24 months, you are not eligible to apply for it again. (These are the “family restrictions.”)
With that out of the way, here’s your cheat sheet for applying for Southwest credit cards. You have five options to pick from — three personal and two business:
Personal cards:
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card
Business cards:
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card
Chase and Southwest have made this process relatively simply by treating all personal cards the same and all business cards the same when it comes to eligibility.
If you want to apply for a personal card:
You are eligible to do so as long as you are under 5/24 and are not:
a) a current holder of any personal Southwest credit card, or
b) a previous holder of any personal Southwest credit card who received a welcome bonus in the last 24 months
What this means is that if you have the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus card, or previously had the card (and received a bonus on it in the last 24 months), you are not eligible to apply for either the Premier or Priority cards. The important note here is that having a Southwest business credit card doesn’t impact your eligibility for personal cards in any way.
If you want to apply for a business card:
You are eligible to do so as long as you are under 5/24 and are not:
a) a current holder of that specific card
b) a previous holder of that specific card who received a welcome bonus in the last 24 months
Applying for personal Southwest credit cards has no impact on your eligibility for business cards, except for the fact that it takes up one of your 5/24 slots. More importantly, having one business credit card doesn’t affect your eligibility for the other. This is great news for any current or previous cardmembers of the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card: They are still eligible to apply for the new Performance business card (as long as they are under 5/24).
With all this information in hand, how should you go about maximizing your Southwest card apps? Assuming you have 5/24 slots to spare, the best plan for most people would be to apply for both Southwest business credit cards. This would net you a combined 140,000 points in sign-up bonuses and give you the Companion Pass for the rest of this year and all of next year. Doing so wouldn’t increase your 5/24 count, and would keep you eligible to apply for a personal Southwest card in the future.
Bottom Line
It’s always important to plan your credit card applications and pay attention to card- and issuer-specific rules. While Chase’s decision to introduce a so called “family restriction” on the personal Southwest cards threw a wrench into many people’s Companion Pass plans, the same restriction doesn’t apply to the two business cards. It’s certainly possible that Chase will impose a similar restriction in the future on the business cards, so if you’re under 5/24 and eyeing a Companion Pass, I would strongly suggest applying sooner rather than later.
