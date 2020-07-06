TPG reader credit card question: How do I consolidate card strategy with a spouse?
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
2020 has caused a lot of people to take a serious look at their credit card strategies. Which cards are worth keeping for the long term? Where are the gaps in earning strategy? Are there any cards that should be downgraded or canceled?
For more TPG credit card news and advice, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Today’s reader question asks about how to best consolidate card strategies with a spouse.
Dear TPG,
Thank you so much for creating and maintaining the TPG site. It has been very helpful to me! I have learned a lot since two years ago.
My wife and I have a couple of questions for you. Your instructions will be highly appreciated:
My wife and I both (each of us separately) have a few cobranded hotel and airline credit cards (Chase United, Citi AA, Amex Delta; Chase Marriott, Chase Hyatt, Amex Hilton Aspire).
Since we don’t travel much the past few months, we are thinking about reorganizing our cards. We have two options in mind:
1) Since the above cards all carry an annual fee, some pretty high, one of us will downgrade his/her card to a no-annual-fee card, the other keeping her/his so that one of us can still enjoy the perks. None of us needs to close a card.
2) One of us (Party A) keeps his/her annual-fee card and add the other (Party B) as an authorized user. Party B will wait until she/he receives the additional card to close her/his own credit card. In this case, Party B will need to close a card, but she/he may be able to enjoy the welcome package again in the future when applying for the same card that is closed (if it is not an Amex card).
We would really like to hear your suggestions regarding the above two options. Your response will be highly appreciated.
Rick C
It makes a lot of sense to consider which cards are redundant for both spouses to have in order to save money collectively on annual fees. This question can be broken down into two decisions: to cancel or to downgrade, and to become an authorized user or not.
Canceling vs. downgrading
In general, I’m an advocate for keeping card accounts open whenever possible. Age of accounts and credit utilization are both factors that make up your credit score, and canceling a card means potentially shortening your average age of accounts while raising your credit utilization.
Related reading: Credit utilization ratio: What is it and how it affects your credit score
With this in mind, I would recommend that one spouse downgrade to a no-annual-fee version of a card where possible.
The one exception to this is American Express cards. Because you only have one opportunity to earn a welcome offer per lifetime on each card, downgrading would mean forfeiting a bonus on the card to which you product change.
For example, if Rick or his wife were to downgrade their Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card to the no-annual-fee (see rates and fees) Hilton Honors Card from American Express, they not only wouldn’t be able to earn the bonus on that card upon downgrading, but would never be able to earn it in the future either.
In this situation, I’d recommend requesting to downgrade the non-Amex cards whenever possible to keep the accounts open, and canceling the Amex cards if you ever plan to take advantage of the welcome offer on either in the future.
Should you add your spouse as an authorized user?
The next decision is whether to add a spouse as an authorized user once they downgrade or cancel a card.
If you are traveling together on the same reservation more times than not, having one spouse with a card account should suffice to get both of you most benefits. Lounge access across premium credit cards almost always includes at least one guest, first checked bag free includes a certain number of people on the same reservation, elite status perks such as late checkout or room upgrades would be enjoyed by both if you’re staying in the same room, and so on.
But even when you aren’t traveling together, keep in mind that not all cards offer full reciprocal benefits for authorized users.
For example, the United Club Infinite Card only offers lounge access to the primary cardholder, not authorized users. Additionally, automatic elite status on the Hilton Aspire is only attached to the primary account holder’s Hilton account and not the actual card. Benefits such as free checked bags and annual statement credits also typically only apply to the primary cardholder.
So unless Rick and his wife are frequently traveling separately, adding the other as an authorized user may cost more trouble (and authorized user fees) than it’s worth.
Related reading: Best cards for authorized users
Bottom line
You should reevaluate your spending habits and credit card needs frequently to make sure you’re poised to hit your redemption goals while minimizing the fees you’re paying. For spouses who travel together often, that may mean looking at whether having duplicate cards is truly necessary, like in Rick’s case.
Generally speaking, it’s better to downgrade than cancel because then you can keep your account history and credit utilization ratio (with some exceptions such as with Amex cards). When it comes to deciding whether to add a spouse as an authorized user, it really depends on what benefits the specific card offers authorized users and whether or not your spouse would realistically use the card and its benefits enough to justify any fees involved.
For rates and fees of the Hilton Honors card, please click here
Photo by Hello World/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.