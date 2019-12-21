Earn 10% off Hotels.com: When and why the Target debit REDcard makes sense
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: This post was originally published on May 24, 2019.
Before there was Amazon, there was Target — that’s pronounced tar-ZHAY for those who like to fancy things up a bit. There’s still a place for Target, even in the age of Amazon Prime Now. The store, with its distinctive red logo, is the place we go when we’re out of toilet paper and toothpaste — and then walk out with a home’s worth of updated seasonal decor — potentially without the two items we actually need. It’s where we take our teething babies to get out of the house, our preschoolers who “earned” a trip to toy aisle or to just enjoy some Starbucks and in-real-life aisle browsing. Where some brick and mortar stores have shriveled up, Target is still very much a part of shopping culture in 2019.
Target offers REDcard holders a Hotels.com 10% discount
In addition to offering instant shopping gratification, Target offers its VIP shoppers bonus savings: 5% off just about everything, free two-day shipping for online purchases of any amount when paying with the REDcard — plus a bonus 30-day window for returns. And Target now offers REDcard holders 10% back on Hotels.com bookings through Dec. 31, 2020, when booked through the special link through Target.com using coupon code TARGETREDCARD. This is a good way to stack discounts and travel earnings since you don’t have to pay for the booking with the REDcard.
The Hotels.com discount comes with several important restrictions to note, including:
For me, the debit card made sense for Target purchases because I wanted the 5% savings without adding another credit card to my wallet; I’m trying to get out of Chase 5/24. Similarly, I would be eligible for the 10% REDcard discount at Hotels.com just for being a card holder; Target doesn’t differentiate between debit and credit card holders for promotion eligibility. So when the Capital One Venture has offered me an effective 24% back on all Hotels.com bookings. While this discount will end on Jan. 31, 2020, I will simply switch back to paying for Hotels.com bookings with a credit card that offers accelerated bonuses for travel purchases, such as my Chase Sapphire Reserve.
Here’s what the sign-up process was like for acquiring my Target REDcard.
Target REDcard facts
First, know that there are two REDcards: a debit and a credit card. The debit card debits from your checking account and the credit card racks up a balance and sends you a monthly bill.
Both types of Target REDcard holders enjoy the following perks:
- 5% off virtually anything in-store or online (A few exceptions apply, including prescriptions, eye exams and some gift cards) (But the 5% discount totally works on some third-party gift cards — such as for trips to Disney.)
- 15% off and free shipping on subscriptions for select brands of formula, diapers and wipes
- 5% savings at Target Starbucks locations
- Free two-day shipping on all purchases
- Exclusive offers such as “buy two, get one free” books
- Early access to fun, limited-edition items such as the Funko POP! Star Wars: Red Chrome Darth Vader
- An extended return period (30 extra days) on all eligible items
As a general rule, many store credit cards are terrible on several fronts because they charge high APRs and offer poor benefits without any type of purchase protections. Furthermore, they often offer low credit limits.
Related: Best Credit Cards for Purchase Protections
However, the Target REDcard debit card is a notable exception to some of these rules, because it offers savings and perks without triggering a credit pull or affecting any other aspect of your credit. The Target REDcard challenges our usual rule of thumb to avoid debit card spending because just about each dollar spent on this card earns you an effective minimum of 5% off, even before taking into account additional perks such as free shipping and limited-time offers or stackable coupons. Most debit cards don’t come close to those sort of rewards.
Why I Got the Target REDcard Debit Card
I held off getting a REDcard until Summer 2019 because I had never bothered to read the fine print; I assumed that traditional rewards credit cards always offer the best bonus-earning potential. These days, I primarily use my REDcard for online purchases under $35, which will allow me to take advantage of the free two-day shipping perk. It may be a silly reason, but sometimes Target offers $2 OPI nail polishes or similar sales on small items that wouldn’t be worth paying a $5+ shipping fee or a making a separate trip to the store.
When I shop online, I also double-dip on my savings by checking CashBackMonitor.com and using whichever shopping portal is paying the best rewards at the time.
How to Get the Target REDcard
From the Target.com homepage, navigate to the REDcard link at the top right corner. Once there, you’ll see application links for both the debit card as well as the credit card. Again, we generally suggest opting for the debit card version if you care about rewards cards, since there are credit cards that are much better for overall shopping and you probably don’t want to risk a Chase 5/24 slot.
The debit card application process was straightforward, but not super simple. I had to share my SSN, driver’s license and bank routing and checking account information.
Since my REDcard is tied to a checking account, Target warned that I might initially find a spending limit imposed on my card, especially for the first few purchases. I was also warned that there would be daily-limit triggers based on the number of card uses per day, presumably for my financial protection.
After I finished the application for the debit card, I had the option of verifying my account instantly by logging into my bank, or going the traditional route of waiting for Target to make a couple of tiny deposits with me verifying the amounts on the website.
I thought this was a nice feature, since it would have allowed me to shop online immediately after sign up. Unfortunately, I was too eager to screen shot the page above, so I lost the ability to verify my account immediately and had to wait about four business days before I could complete the process.
Over the past five months, some necessary, some fun (and occasionally frivolous) purchases were easier to justify my 5% discount at Target. The long-awaited Target app update has also been really helpful for me, since it stores my debit card information in QR code format for those impromptu store visits where I don’t have my physical card handy.
Of course, I’m still responsible for keeping a keen eye on my spending — as I would be with any card, store-branded or otherwise. If you’re as tempted by the dollar aisle as I am, don’t forget to stack your earnings by signing up for Target Circle, a rewards program that is not tied to having the REDcard.
Featured photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.