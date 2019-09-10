This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The iconic red-and-white brand is a large presence in many communities across America, but its store-branded credit card and debit card is not: Only around 25% of Target’s customers utilize the REDcard. The company’s discount program, Cartwheel, also hasn’t gained much traction with its primary intended demographic despite saving shoppers a combined $1.5 billion throughout its lifetime, according to Target.
RELATED: Is the Target REDcard right for you?
Target aims to improve that engagement statistic next month with the launch of its revamped loyalty program, Target Circle. The program will be presented in app form, and will automatically enroll customers who hold Target.com and REDcard accounts. Other customers can sign up through the dedicated Target Circle link. To unlock their Target Circle perks at checkout, customers will swipe a barcode from the app or input their phone number.
Perks include a 1% discount on Target purchases for non-REDcard members, while cardholders will continue to earn the standard 5% on purchases made with the REDcard. Members will also receive personalized deals and early access to Target sales in-store and online, including an annual birthday discount of 5%. Target Circle members will also have a say in where Target directs its charitable giving efforts within the local community.
The new loyalty program will give Target a lot more insight into customer behaviors — a move that may make some shoppers wary. (In 2012, Target notoriously realized that a teenage girl was pregnant before her family found out.)
While the overall savings may not be significant, every little bit adds up. If the new program rekindles your curiosity about whether or not the Target REDcard is worth it or not, read our guide to the Target debit REDcard here.
Featured photo by Munoz Alvarez/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.