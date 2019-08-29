This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Before I began planning our trip to Sardinia, I’ll admit that I knew virtually nothing about it. Now that we’ve been, I can report that the Italian island is most certainly great for families, but it is more than a beach getaway: It’s a rustic escape to a place where time moves slowly and you can truly exhale.
Here’s what I’ve learned.
When to Visit Sardinia
Sardinia is a seasonal destination. Many airline routes and many hotels are only open between May and October, with July and August as the peak tourist season. We visited in July and didn’t find it crowded, even though it was the busiest time of year. The weather was glorious: low- to mid-80s, sunny with warm Mediterranean waters. In the inland mountains, the temperatures dipped into the 70s.
Despite what most tourists prefer, I think a winter visit could be lovely; it rarely gets below freezing. You’ll just have to plan everything in advance and know that many restaurants and sites will be closed.
Related: The 7 Best Starter Travel Credit Cards
Getting to Sardinia
Sardinia’s two largest airports are Cagliari-Elmas (CAG) in the south and Olbia-Costa Smeralda (OLB) in the north. It’s a drive of almost three hours between them so you’ll probably want to base in one part of the island or the other. Both airports have frequent flights to most European cities in season so you should be able to find award flights with one connection. The most common major carrier is Alitalia, so I suggest trying a flight on the SkyTeam alliance first — of which Alitalia is part along with Delta, Air France, KLM and many others — if coming from the US. (Here are the best ways to get to Europe using points and miles.)
Before you redeem those miles, however, check the low-cost airlines. I found flights to Olbia from Paris on Transavia and a return to Nice on easyJet for about half the cost of mainline carriers. You might also do better by getting to Europe via a cheap cash ticket and then taking a budget airline within Europe to get to Sardinia.
Where You Settle Is Where You’ll Stay
Sardinia is the second-largest island in Europe and boasts more than 1,100 miles of coastline. A car is essential for exploring most of the island. Outside of the highways connecting major towns, transportation is slower than you might imagine. I saw a lot of this when I pulled up Google Maps:
That’s an average of 17 miles per hour. I don’t think I drove over 40mph my entire week in Sardinia. The roads were well-maintained and I never felt unsafe, but getting around was a challenge. On the other hand, around every corner was an incredible vista.
Limited Points Hotels
On paper, the four Marriott properties in Sardinia should fit the bill if you’re looking for sun and fun. Three of them, all Category 8, are Luxury Collection properties. The fourth is a Category 7 Sheraton. All four are on the Costa Smeralda, close to Olbia.
However, you won’t typically find rooms for more than two people on points at any of them. You you might not find rooms at all. I couldn’t find a room for four people bookable even with cash (unless you count the penthouse that was 6,000 euros/night). However, if you are just after a couple’s getaway, then those properties might be options.
The only other points property is a Doubletree, at 20k-30k Hilton Honors per night in downtown Olbia. I couldn’t imagine staying there unless you had an early flight to catch the next day.
If you want to use points, your best bet may be a card such as the Barclaycard Arrival Plus World Elite Mastercard, which lets you redeem points for cash off on travel purchases. (Unfortunately, new applications aren’t being accepted for the Barclaycard Arrival at this time.) Another good option is Hotels.com/Venture using the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card.
What Sardinia lacks in points options it more than makes up for in unique properties. We chose L’Agnata di De André, just outside of Tempio Pausania, for a nature-inspired getaway. Rooms at L’Agnata di de André go for around $250/night, and that was a fair price. However, I just $148 for a six-night stay via HIP Escapes.
The boutique hotel featured an idyllic location that was equally suited for exploration and for swinging in a hammock with a glass of wine in hand. Best of all, my daughter loved it as much as I did. She spent hours floating in the natural rock pool while I read an entire novel. How often do you get to finish a book on vacation?
I knew nothing about Fabrizio De André, who had originally owned the property, before visiting. My hosts described him as “the Italian Bob Dylan,” but after doing a bit of Googling, I think he was more like the Italian Joan Baez. De André sang ballads of protest during the turbulent times of the late 20th century, and was a hero to those who followed his music.
What Makes Sardinia Special
Sardinia has incredible beaches, but you can find gorgeous beaches all over southern Europe. After five weeks bouncing around the Mediterranean, I’m not convinced Sardinia’s beaches are any more beautiful than those in the Algarve in Portugal or the Calanques of the French Riviera.
I’ve been to rural Italy three times and all of the trips have been great, but what makes Sardinia extra-special is the rustic charm. What I mean is that while time feels as if it is slows down when you are in rural Italy, but in Sardinia it seemed to move backward. Travel times were just one example. Type A personalities beware: Meals took at least two hours and it took more than an hour just to pick up our rental car.
On an island you might expect a lot of seafood, but we found more pork, lamb and goat than fish on most menus. We also found dishes that were uniquely Sardinian, such as pane frattau: a lasagna-type dish made with thin crackers instead of pasta and topped with a sunnyside-up egg. It’s better than it sounds. Our other favorite dish was an eggplant “carpaccio.”
I should also mention that restaurant meals were without question the cheapest we had in Europe: My daughter and I could easily order an appetizer, two mains, dessert, a liter of water and small carafe of wine for less than 30 euros. We also found a roadside stand just outside of Isola Rossa that sold wine from a steel tank for 3 euros a bottle — and it was delicious.
Related: Best Credit Cards for Dining
Bottom Line
Sardinia is so much more than sun and fun: there are foods you won’t find anywhere else, a landscape that is both challenging and rewarding and people who are excited to share their island’s treasures with you. Best of all, you don’t have to break the bank to enjoy your visit.
Looking to visit another region of Italy? Here are some ideas:
- These Are the Best Times to Visit Italy
- Take the Family to Florence: A Complete Planning Guide
- 11 Activities for Kids and Families in Florence
- How to Plan the Perfect Family Trip to Rome
- Rome Hotels on Points for Families of 4
- 10 Activities in Rome for Kids and Families
- How to Plan a Trip Italy’s Amalfi Coast Without Breaking the Bank
Featured photo by Ellen van Bodegom / Getty Images
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.