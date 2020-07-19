7 mistakes every road tripper makes at least once
This isn’t like any other summer we’ve seen before. Travelers are packing up their cars and hitting the road instead of flying. According to travel club AAA, road trips make up 97% of all summer 2020 travel as the preferred means of transportation for vacationing Americans.
With many still wary about flying this summer and gas prices plummeting, road trips have gained increased popularity with travelers dreaming of a much-needed escape from isolation. If a car trip is on your agenda this summer, avoid the following mistakes before pulling out of your driveway.
In This Post
Not having a predeparture checklist
A road trip affords more flexibility than other forms of transportation since you are able to make stops along the way if any essential items were left at home. Still, it’s never a bad thing to be organized and prepared before embarking on a road trip vacation. That’s why creating a predeparture checklist is so important to ease the stress of potentially forgetting necessary items.
Do you have your vehicle registration and a copy of your auto insurance card? Are you crossing into another country and need a passport or visa? Forget your phone chargers or to download entertainment on your child’s tablet? Whether a short weekend jaunt by car or an epic cross-country road trip, an essentials checklist prior to departure will help start the trip off stress-free.
Failing to get your car road-trip ready
There’s never a better time to get maintenance done on your car then a few weeks before a big road trip. A tune-up on your vehicle prior to hitting the road not only provides peace of mind but ensures all essential fluids and filters are topped up, tire pressure is accurate and lights and brakes are operating as they should. But don’t solely leave it up to a mechanic to have your car road-trip ready.
Keeping an emergency roadside kit in your trunk can come in handy during a worst-case scenario with no immediate help in sight. An emergency roadside kit includes items such as jumper cables, road flares, flashlights and even a first-aid kit. Some kits include all the necessary tools to change a tire — including a spare — in case you encounter a flat. If you’d like an added layer of inner peace, consider purchasing an AAA membership with roadside assistance starting at $68 a year. Or, check to see if any of your credit cards, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, offer a roadside assistance benefit.
Not planning the best route in advance
Time management is crucial for a successful road trip, particularly when you have a fixed amount of vacation days to work with. This is why coordinating and mapping out the best route for your road trip in advance can help improve the efficiency of your trip. In the preliminary stages of road-trip planning, it’s good practice to know the distances between your starting point and each destination you are visiting as well as the type of terrain you will be driving on. Is your trip mostly on a major interstate with gas stations in abundance off the exits or remote mountainous winding roads with no facilities in sight?
Once you know the distance and type of drive you will embark on, use Google Maps to plan the best route based on your preferences and available time. Keep in mind you will need to consider unavoidable stops, such as refilling your gas tank, restroom breaks and desired attractions you want to check out along the way. If timing is a non-issue, choose a route worth exploring.
For example, you can get from San Francisco to Los Angeles via freeway (I-5) in as fast as seven hours. But with no time restraints, you can take the scenic route between the two cities and enjoy beautiful coastline views for nine hours along the Pacific Coast Highway.
Not taking your own snacks and refreshments
Convenient food options on the road are mostly found at gas stations, convenience stores and fast-food chains. In fact, not only are most of the snack and food offerings unhealthy, they also impact your vacation budget and slow down your trip with constant stops to refuel your body. In addition, during long stretches of driving in rural areas, you may not find any food retailers or convenience stores resulting in an uncomfortably long wait for food or water.
Savvy travelers never leave home without a cooler packed with refreshments and snack options for everyone in the car. This is even more mandatory when kids are in tow on the road trip since kids usually whine when either hungry or tired. This way, you can control your food intake and have snacks readily available. Consider investing in an insulated water bottle to keep liquids hot and cold for long periods of time. These are not only excellent for saving money on beverages but also are great for reducing stops on the road and quenching your thirst or satisfying your caffeine fix.
Trying to squeeze it all in
When you’re putting together an organized, well-thought trip, it’s easy to get excited and try to fit lots of sightseeing and driving time into a day. Be that as it may, you should still account for possible diversions and leave an ounce of spontaneity on your driving path. Unforeseen intangibles such as traffic, highway diversions and construction are common occurrences on a road trip and it’s OK to divert on your route plans.
Although the scenic route is usually more enjoyable, make sure there isn’t a much shorter alternative. Overdoing the driving hours or trying to fit several attractions into a day’s worth will likely result in tiredness and make you more prone to accidents. Plan on making multiple stops along the way and consider an overnight hotel stay on long-haul road trips for a good night’s rest.
Not getting entertainment in order
Failing to download movies, podcasts, audiobooks and create playlists before leaving the house could prove to be a costly mistake, especially if traveling with children. You’ll undoubtedly encounter stretches of boredom on your road trip journey so it’s best to resolve your entertainment plans ahead of time. Use your home Wi-Fi to download sufficient content onto your electronic devices to last a long time.
Driving several hours with children in tow will almost surely test your patience, so play movies and provide hands-on activities (coloring books, tablets and toys) in exchange for your sanity. You won’t receive any judgment from others and everyone in the car will be thankful.
Not choosing the right vehicle
Summertime brings out the sunshine, no school and the opportunity to trek by car with family and friends. Whether you take your own car or rent one, choosing the right vehicle for your travel needs requires careful consideration. Off-roading when your car wasn’t designed for the terrain, or choosing a gas guzzler when a simple midsize vehicle would do, are considerations you should mull over before hitting the road. Nothing can turn a promising road trip into a headache than choosing the wrong wheels.
Road trips consist of extended time sitting in a car, therefore comfort and safety features are paramount. You’ll want a car big enough for all occupants to assure comfort with plenty of legroom to stretch out. Make sure your vehicle is equipped with safety features such as airbags, antilock brakes and a backup camera. Assuming travel costs are of concern, look for a fuel-efficient car that provides a generous miles-per-gallon ratio. A fuel-efficient vehicle will have better range and therefore require less stops and less refills at the gas pump.
Featured photo by Thomas Barwick/Getty Images.
