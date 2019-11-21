Best ways to redeem Capital One miles for domestic flights
When Capital One announced that it was introducing airline transfer partners, it was a game changer for Capital One miles collectors. It provided an opportunity for bargain hunters to squeeze even more value from their rewards from cards like the Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business. This card currently offers a limited-time welcome bonus of up to 200,000 bonus miles (worth to $2,000 in travel):
- 50,000 bonus miles when you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
- 150,000 bonus miles when you spend $50,000 on purchases in the first six months of account opening
While there’s a lot of value in the 15 frequent flyer programs to which you can now transfer your miles, there’s currently only one U.S. carrier on the list. As a result, you’ll have to know just how to leverage airline partnerships if you’re looking to book a domestic flight.
In today’s post, I’ll examine the best options for transferring Capital One miles to airline partners when you need to book a domestic flight, and I’ll look at how to decide when to use this option versus using Capital One’s purchase eraser.
In This Post
Capital One transfer partners
Let’s start with a high-level overview of the program’s 15 transfer partners and what it will take to book a flight within the U.S. Here’s a chart that shows four key details:
- How much each carrier charges for these flights (economy / first class)
- How many Capital One miles you’d need to transfer for each one-way award
- Which domestic partner(s) can be booked through the carrier’s program
- Whether you can book those awards online
|Program
|Miles needed for one-way domestic flight
|Capital One miles needed
|Domestic partners
|Online booking?
|Aeromexico
|40,000 – 44,000 / 80,000 – 88,000*
|53,333 – 58,666 / 106,666 – 117,333
|Delta
|Yes
|Air Canada Aeroplan
|12,500 / 25,000
|16,666 / 33,333
|United
|Yes
|Air France/KLM
|Dynamic
|Dynamic
|Delta, Alaska
|Yes
|Alitalia
|20,000 / 40,000
|26,666 / 53,333
|Delta
|No
|Avianca
|7,500 – 12,500 / 25,000
|10,000 – 16,666 / 33,333
|United
|No
|Cathay Pacific
|15,000 / 45,000
|20,000 / 60,000
|American, Alaska
|Yes
|Emirates Skywards
|Varies based on carrier and route
|Varies based on carrier and route
|Alaska, JetBlue
|No
|Etihad
|12,500 / 25,000
|16,666 / 33,333
|American
|No
|EVA
|39,000 / 58,000
|52,000 / 77,333
|United
|Yes
|Finnair
|27,000 / 51,000
|36,000 / 68,000
|American
|No
|Hainan
|Distance-based
|Distance-based
|Alaska
|No
|JetBlue
|Based on cash rate
|Based on cash rate
|None
|Yes
|Qantas
|18,000 / 36,000
|24,000 / 48,000
|American
|Yes
|Qatar
|Distance-based
|Distance-based
|American
|No
|Singapore KrisFlyer (United)
|25,000 / 40,000
|50,000 / 80,000
|United
|No
|Singapore KrisFlyer (Alaska)
|7,500 – 12,500 / 17,500 – 47,000
|15,000 – 25,000 / 35,000 – 94,000
|Alaska
|No
*Uses dynamic pricing and is often higher than award charts.
Just keep in mind that these partners have variable transfer times, so check out our guide to Capital One transfer times so you know how long you’ll have to wait for your miles to post.
Best transfer options
That’s a lot of information to take in, and it’s even more complicated when you factor in the 2:1.5 transfer ratio for most of the above partners (Emirates, JetBlue and Singapore use a 2:1 ratio). So which programs are the best options for domestic flights? In no particular order:
Avianca LifeMiles
South American carrier Avianca can offer some great award rates on United. The LifeMiles award chart divides the U.S. into three zones, and if your origin and destination are both in a single zone, you’ll redeem just 7,500 miles each way. In most cases these will be short-haul United flights, but there are some geographic sweet spots. Here are some examples of flights that will require 7,500 miles each way:
- Colorado to California
- Florida to Montana
- Texas to Indiana
Given the 2:1.5 transfer ratio, you’d need just 10,000 Capital One miles for this award, which is a fantastic rate. Even better? These domestic awards between zones top out at just 12,500 LifeMiles each way (or 16,666 Capital One miles). The only problem is that you may have to call to book, and Avianca has been known to have less-than-stellar phone support. There are also some fantastic hidden gems in the LifeMiles award chart, so you may be better off booking one of these redemption options with your Capital One miles instead.
Etihad Guest
Another great option for domestic flights is Etihad Guest, which allows you to book American Airlines award flights for 16,666 Capital One miles each way in economy and 33,333 miles each way in first class. Both of these match American’s own award rates through the AAdvantage program, but unfortunately, you’ll have to call to book.
Qatar Privileges
Qatar Privileges works from a distance-based award chart. The farther you fly, the more miles you’ll pay. Qatar bases its prices off the total miles flown, so it’s often more favorable to book a round-trip flight instead of two one-ways. Short-haul flights are particularly enticing. You can use your miles to fly on partner American Airlines at the following rates:
- 0-500 miles: 12,500 Qatar miles (16,666 Capital One miles)
- 501-1,000 miles: 15,000 Qatar miles (20,000 Capital One miles)
- 1,001-1,500 miles: 20,000 Qatar miles (26,666 Capital One miles)
- 1,501-2,000 miles: 25,000 Qatar miles (33,333 Capital One miles)
- 2,001-3,500 miles: 35,000 Qatar miles (46,666 Capital One miles)
Singapore KrisFlyer
Despite the 2:1 transfer ratio, Singapore KrisFlyer can be a great option for booking Alaska Airlines flights, with flights starting at 15,000 Capital One miles each way and topping out at 25,000 miles, including Hawaii and Alaska. You will have to call to book though, and don’t even bother considering first-class awards, as you’ll need to use a minimum of 34,000 Capital One miles each way.
Note that the KrisFlyer program also partners with United, but the 2:1 transfer ratio makes these awards unattractive. For United-operated flights, you’ll be much better off transferring to and then booking with Avianca.
Decent options
Some of Capital One’s other partner programs have some decent award rates, and under certain circumstances, it could make sense to use these options:
Air Canada Aeroplan
The Aeroplan program can be a good option for United flights, especially since you can easily book partner awards online. Prices are 16,666 Capital One miles each way in economy class and 33,333 miles in first. Consider this option if you run into issues (or don’t want to even bother) with Avianca LifeMiles.
Air France-KLM
Flying Blue now has a dynamic award chart, so there’s really no telling how many miles an award flights on Delta or Alaska will require. However, I found many examples of domestic fights for 14,500 Flying Blue miles, or 19,333 Capital One miles. You should be able to book this online, but the Flying Blue website is notoriously unreliable and has had issues displaying Delta-operated award flights. Instead, try to use mobile apps to beat Flying Blue restrictions on award searches.
Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
The Asia Miles program offers domestic award flights in economy class on both American and Alaska for 20,000 Capital One miles each way, and you can book online, making this an attractive option over Qatar and Etihad. Just be sure to read this post on deciphering the new Cathay Pacific Asia Miles award booking engine.
Emirates Skywards
Emirates is partners with both Alaska and JetBlue, but there’s a 2:1 transfer ratio that dilutes its value. For Alaska (see the award chart here), the best values are 30,000 Capital One miles for travel within states such as Alaska or California. For JetBlue, the pricing is based on the route, with some occasional values (see the award chart here). Sadly, you’ll have to call to search award availability and book.
Hainan
Chinese carrier Hainan Airlines has a distance-based chart for Alaska Airlines, which can sometimes be favorable, especially for short flights. Prices start at just 7,500 miles for one-way, economy class flights under 500 kilometers. However, you’ll have to call to book these awards.
Qantas Frequent Flyer
You can easily book awards on American Airlines using Qantas miles starting at 21,333 Capital One miles each way in economy (round-trip flights of 600 miles or less), and you’ll need 42,666 miles in domestic first class on two-cabin aircraft. Etihad offers better award rates for these flights and should have access to the same inventory, so only consider this option if you want the ease of booking online.
Poor options
Some of Capital One’s airline partners have such unfavorable award charts for their respective U.S. partners (or in the case of JetBlue, a poor transfer ratio) that it’s difficult to imagine a situation where you should transfer miles to one of them for a domestic award:
Aeromexico
Alitalia
EVA
Finnair
JetBlue
When to transfer miles and when to use the Purchase Eraser
The Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card, Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card, Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business and Capital One® Spark® Miles Select for Business have always offered the Purchase Eraser, which lets you redeem your miles for one cent each as statement credits towards any travel purchase that you’ve made within the last 90 days. So how do you decide when to transfer miles and when to use the Purchase Eraser to book a domestic flight? Here are five factors you should consider:
1. Cost. The easiest way to get started looking for a domestic flight is to check the price of your favorite airline and search an online travel agency for the lowest prices (or consider Google Flights for a quick snapshot). As noted above, the least expensive domestic round-trip awards (on Avianca) will require you to transfer 20,000 Capital One miles, and most will require at least 33,000 miles. As a result, if you find any highly-discounted fares for $300 round-trip or less, you’ll probably be best to just use the Purchase Eraser.
If the flights aren’t this inexpensive, it’s still critical to know the cost in dollars, since that price will translate to the number of Capital One miles required. If math isn’t your strong suit, just add two zeros to the end; a $500 ticket will cost 50,000 Capital One miles using the Purchase Eraser.
Real life example: JetBlue is a completely nonsensical transfer partner. Here’s why:
JetBlue TrueBlue points are worth 1.3 cents each according to TPG valuations. Capital One miles are worth 1 cent each. You must transfer 2 Capital One miles to JetBlue to receive 1 TrueBlue point. That means you’re getting 1.3 cents in value for 2 cents worth of Capital One miles.
2. Award availability. Next, look for award availability at the lowest mileage levels using the major domestic carriers’ websites (American, Delta and United). When you find saver-level award space, you can use the chart above to see how many airline miles it will require.
3. Factor in mileage earning and upgrade opportunities. When you the Capital One Purchase Eraser, you can book tickets the way that you normally do. That means you can earn miles from the flight and credit towards elite status. If you currently hold elite status, you should still enjoy all of your elite status benefits, including being eligible for upgrades. You may not receive those benefits when you transfer your Capital One miles to an airline that books a partner award. To estimate the value of the miles you could earn, consult TPG’s latest points and miles valuations.
One additional note: if you want to enjoy your free checked-bag benefits on United-operated flights through cards like the United Explorer Card or United Explorer Business Card, remember that you have to use your card to purchase the ticket. As a result, flights in this scenario would be a poor choice for using the Purchase Eraser, as you’d still need to pay those checked bag fees.
4. Consider taxes and fees. All frequent flyer programs will add TSA taxes at a minimum, which will be $5.60 each-way on nonstop flights. However, Flying Blue has started adding additional surcharges to Delta awards, so remember this when using your miles.
5. Think about the risks and hassle factor. When you are faced with the choice of using the Purchase Eraser or transferring miles to frequent flyer programs, consider the time it could cost you, especially if the airline doesn’t offer online booking. You may have to create a new account and spend time calling the airline. There’s also the risk that the airline won’t be able to see award you want, or that the award could disappear before you receive your airline miles. For these reasons, you should probably default to the Purchase Eraser whenever you won’t save a lot of miles by transferring them, especially when you aren’t familiar with the frequent flyer program.
Bottom line
Capital One took a significant step forward when it added transfer partners in late 2018. While cards like the Capital One Spark Miles for Business card had always offered solid value propositions, this new redemption option boosted the value of this currency significantly. If you need to book flights within the U.S., the 15 transfer partners give you an array of options, some with solid redemption rates. Just be sure to crunch the numbers to make sure you won’t get a better value from the program’s Purchase Eraser.
And right now, the Capital One Spark Miles for Business comes with up to 200,000 points (worth $2,000 in travel) after meeting tiered spending requirements.
Additional reporting by Joseph Hostetler.
Featured photo by The Points Guy.
