The Ultimate Guide to Priority Pass Lounges and Restaurants at SFO Airport
Airport lounges can be a welcome respite from the stresses of travel. They’re a great place to relax before a flight, to refresh yourself during connections or to decompress after you land. When traveling with family, they can also be a valuable tool for saving money.
Priority Pass was founded in 1992 to cater to that travel need. It’s the world’s largest airport lounge network, comprising over 1,200 lounges at 629 airports in 140 countries. Many of those lounges are located outside the US. There are currently 34 domestic Priority Pass lounges, one of which can be found at San Francisco International Airport (SFO). Priority Pass recently started adding restaurants to the portfolio, and there are now nearly 30 airport dining destinations where you can use Priority Pass and receive a credit toward your meal (usually $28-30 per person, not including gratuity). Two of those restaurants are located at SFO.
SFO: A Quick Overview
SFO is the second-busiest airport in California (after LAX) and the fifth-busiest in the US. It transported over 55 million passengers in 2017. SFO is a major hub and Pacific gateway for United Airlines, and serves as a secondary hub for Alaska Airlines. The airport is connected to downtown San Francisco and Oakland by the Bay Area Rapid Transit system (BART). The three domestic terminals and the International Terminal are connected by the Air Train (located outside of security), which also transports passengers to the rental car center, parking areas and BART station.
Priority Pass Membership as a Credit Card Benefit
A Priority Pass Select membership is included with the following premium credit cards, although enrollment is required:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($550 (See Rates & Fees) and $595 annual fee (See Rates & Fees), respectively): access for both primary card holders and authorized users, along with two guests. Authorized users cost $175 annually for the personal card (See Rates & Fees), $300 for the business version (See Rates & Fees).
- Chase Sapphire Reserve: Membership is included for both card holders and authorized users, along with two guests ($550 annually for the card holder, $75 for the authorized user).
- Citi Prestige: Membership covers both card holders ($450 annual fee) and authorized users ($50 annual fee) for your immediate family (your spouse, children or domestic partner) or up to two guests. (Card not currently open for new applications)
- Ritz-Carlton Rewards Card: Card holders and authorized users both get Priority Pass Select; the annual fee is $450, and the primary card holder may add authorized users for free. (Card no longer available for new applicants)
SFO Terminal 3
San Francisco Giants Clubhouse
Location: Concourse F, opposite Gate 82
Hours: 5 am to 11 pm daily
Credit: $28 per person for card holder and one guest (not including gratuity)
Menu: Inspired by the food offerings at the Giants’ home field of AT&T Park, the menu includes sandwiches, burgers, steaks, salads and chili (and, of course, hot dogs).
Access: The restaurant may restrict seating at peak times, depending on capacity.
Yankee Pier
Location: Concourse F, near Gate 72
Hours: 5:30 am to 10 pm daily.
Credit: $28 per person for card holder and one guest (not including gratuity)
Menu: A casual, New England-themed eatery featuring dishes such as clam chowder, fried clams, fresh fish and lobster.
Access: If the restaurant exceeds its seating limit at certain times of day, management may restrict entry accordingly.
SFO International Terminal
Air France-KLM Lounge
Location: Concourse A, Level 3; make the first left after the TSA checkpoint
Hours: 7:15 am to 11:15 pm daily
Amenities: Wi-Fi; refreshments; alcohol; TV
Access: Passengers must be departing on a flight from Concourse A. Children under two are admitted free, and alcohol is only served to guests 21 and older. The maximum stay is three hours, and access may be limited according to capacity restrictions.
Featured image courtesy of Shutterstock.
