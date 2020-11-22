Everything you need to know about Norwegian Cruise Line’s Latitudes Rewards loyalty program
Showing loyalty to Norwegian Cruise Line can get you some great rewards.
The line’s frequent cruiser program, Latitudes Rewards, offers members such enticing perks as access to priority check-in and a free bottle of sparkling wine after just a single sailing. And that’s just a hint of what’s to come for loyal cruisers who reach the program’s top tiers.
At the very top tier of the program, the Ambassadors level, the program brings one of the truly spectacular rewards in the cruise loyalty program universe: A free cruise for two.
Other perks the company doles out to top-tier members include discounts of up to 20% on shore excursions, discounts of up to 25% on onboard spa treatments and free dinners at high-end restaurants on Norwegian ships.
Ways to earn points
Earning points in the Latitudes Rewards program is relatively straightforward. You will get:
- 1 point for every night you spend on a ship
- an additional 1 point per night when staying in a Concierge-level cabin, full-fare suite (not mini-suites or club balcony suites) or The Haven rooms.
- an additional 1 point per night when on a cruise booked via a Latitudes Rewards Insider Offer. These are special offers for Latitudes Rewards members.
Note that the extra point per night for suites only applies to stays in suites booked when a reservation is originally made. It doesn’t apply to stays in suites that result from an upgrade.
Program tiers and benefits
There are six tiers to the Latitudes Rewards program:
- Bronze (one to 29 points)
- Silver (30 to 54 points)
- Gold (55 to 79 points)
- Platinum (80 to 174 points)
- Platinum Plus (175 to 699 points)
- Ambassador (700 or more points)
The Latitudes Rewards program is one of the more robust cruise line loyalty programs, with some decent perks right from its very first tier.
After just one cruise, as a newly minted Bronze member, you will receive priority check-in at the pier when you board your next trip — not a bad perk for a low tier. You’ll also get a bottle of sparkling wine in your cabin every time you sail.
In addition, Bronze-level members get a 10% discount on Norwegian logo items at onboard duty-free shops and free internet minutes (15 free minutes with a 100-minute internet package purchase and 30 free minutes with a 250-minute package purchase).
Moving up to the Silver level of the Latitudes Rewards program will bring all the above plus:
- An invitation to a complimentary onboard cocktail party
- A 10% discounts on shore excursions
- A 20% discount on photos
- A 15% discount on spa treatments performed when the ship is in port
- A higher 15% discount at onboard duty-free shops
The Gold level bumps up the discounts on photos and spa treatments to 25% and 20%, respectively, and also brings:
- A complimentary Just Water carton
- A 50% discount on a bag of laundry
- Priority tender tickets (for applicable ports)
- Priority disembarkation (U.S. citizens only)
As noted above, it’ll take you just one cruise to reach the initial Bronze tier. To reach the Silver level would require five seven-night cruises, assuming you stay in standard cabins. If you book suites or book only Latitudes Rewards Insider Offers, you’ll reach the Silver level much faster.
Reaching the Gold tier can be done in as few as three seven-night cruises if you book a suite and also only book Latitudes Rewards Insider Offers. If you book standard cabins and don’t use Latitudes Rewards Insider Offers, it would take eight seven-night cruises.
The elite level that makes a difference
In our view, the Platinum level is where being a loyal Norwegian customer really starts paying off.
Once you reach Platinum, you’ll get all the above plus priority embarkation, which is a great perk. It means you’ll be able to board ahead of other passengers on every cruise and have more time to enjoy the ship on your first day.
Another great perk at the Platinum level is free dinners at some of the top restaurants on Norwegian ships on every voyage of five nights or longer. Platinum members get a free dinner for two at either Cagney’s, the line’s signature steakhouse, or Le Bistro, its signature French restaurant — including a bottle of wine. They also get a free dinner for two at either churrascaria restaurant Moderno or Italian eatery La Cucina (on some ships, the restaurant offerings differ).
Platinum members also get:
- 30 minutes of free internet
- access to a Concierge to help with dining, entertainment and shore excursion reservations
- Chocolate-covered strawberries delivered to their room
- A behind-the-scenes ship tour
- A higher, 30% discount on photos
- A higher, 25% discount on spa treatments
It can take as many as 12 seven-night cruises to reach Platinum status if you stay in standard cabins. But it also can be done in as few as four cruises if you stay in higher-level cabins and book using Latitudes Rewards Insider Offers.
Best elite perk
Once you reach the Platinum Plus level, you’ll get all the above perks plus a dinner with ship officers, and priority restaurant and entertainment seating (subject to availability). The latter is really a wonderful perk, as it means you won’t be stuck dining too early or too late on nights when shipboard restaurants are busy (which is pretty much every night). It also means you can breeze into theaters for onboard shows with the knowledge that a decent seat is waiting for you.
But the ultimate perk for Latitudes Rewards members comes upon reaching the top Ambassador tier. You’ll get a one-time complimentary seven-night cruise in a balcony cabin. You can pick any destination, but you can’t select a holiday sailing (Christmas and the New Year).
The free cruise is for two people. You can bring a third and fourth guest, but you’ll pay for their fares. You’ll also pay for all taxes, fees and service charges (including gratuities). You have one year to take your free cruise after becoming an Ambassador elite.
Platinum Plus and Ambassador level members also get bigger discounts on shore excursions. For Platinum Plus members, the discount on shore excursions amounts to 15%. It jumps to 20% for Ambassador level members.
Platinum Plus and Ambassador level members also get 60 free minutes and 100 free minutes of internet time, respectively, on every sailing (which, we must say, seems a little stingy to us given the huge loyalty customers who reach these two levels have shown).
The Ambassador level, in particular, isn’t easy to reach as it requires 700 points. That means you might have to take as many as 100 seven-night cruises to qualify. But if you stay in higher-end cabins and book a lot of Latitudes Rewards Insider Offers, you could reach the Ambassadors level far more quickly — in as few as 34 seven-night sailings.
Note that, as is often the case with cruise line loyalty programs, Norwegian customers do not have to requalify for status each year. Latitudes Rewards members keep their points at the end of each year and continue to accrue points indefinitely. That means that someone who hits Ambassador status will remain at that top tier level forever (or until Norwegian makes a change to the program).
Such “forever status” is one of the great allures of cruise line frequent cruiser programs. Most airline frequent flyer programs, by contrast, require loyalty members to requalify for status each year.
Bottom line
Norwegian has one of the more alluring frequent cruiser programs. Even after just a few cruises, loyal fans will find they are entitled to a nice array of valuable perks, from priority boarding to discounts on various types of onboard spending. We’re particular fans of the free dinners at extra-charge onboard eateries that come with Platinum-level status. There are few things that raise our eyebrows with the program, like the paltry 100-minute internet credit that it gives its highest-tier Ambassador members (if someone sails 34 to 100 cruises with your line, you think you’d at least give them free internet). But, overall, it’s a top-notch program.
Featured image of courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line
