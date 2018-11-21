This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It should come as no surprise that you can score major discounts on holiday purchases during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To help you know which sales are worth taking advantage of, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for flights, hotels and travel accessories. However, finding the best offers is just one part of the equation. Today, we’re going to take a look at how you can use shopping portals to earn extra points, miles or cash back for purchases.
For the uninitiated, shopping portals are online hubs affiliated with loyalty programs that earn you rewards for shopping at various retailers. All you have to do is sign up for a program using your loyalty account number and click through to a retailer from the portal before making your purchase (rather than simply going to a store’s website directly).
Just about every major airline offers a shopping portal, as well as several hotels and other travel brands. We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of shopping portals offered by travel brands which you can find on this page, but some of the most popular ones include:
- Alaska: Mileage Plan Shopping
- American Airlines: AAdvantage eShopping
- Chase: Shop Through Chase
- Delta: Sky Miles Shopping
- JetBlue: ShopTrue
- Southwest: Rapid Rewards Shopping
- United: MileagePlus Shopping
Many of these programs, such as Southwest’s Rapid Rewards Shopping and United’s MileagePlus Shopping, offer Chrome extensions that will notify you when you visit a website that’s eligible for extra rewards and let you activate the mileage bonus without even clicking through the portal’s website. However, if you want to get the best bang for your buck, use a shopping portal aggregator like CashbackMonitor.com or Evrewards.com to search for the store you want and quickly compare the current bonuses, since payouts change day to day and vary between programs.
To put the potential rewards shopping portals could offer into perspective, let’s pretend we’re making a purchase from Barneys New York. Payouts may differ between different Chase accounts, but right now, Shop Through Chase is offering 7 points per dollar spent at Barneys. So, before even factoring in the earnings we’d be getting through our credit card, based on TPG’s valuations of Ultimate Rewards at 2 cents each, we’d be getting a 14% return on top of whatever discounts the retailer is offering.
Although most shopping portals only offer rewards for online purchases, there are a few programs that allow you to earn bonus points and miles for in-store shopping. For instance, Alaska’s Mileage Plan Shopping is currently offering up to 4.5x miles per dollar spend in-store at retailers like Macy’s, JCPenny and Sephora. Just as you need to log in to online portals and click through the portal’s store links, you must link your credit card to the portal and activate offers individually to earn rewards for in-store shopping.
If you want to maximize your purchases even further, be sure to check which Amex Offers and Chase Offers you are eligible for. These programs provide card holders with discounts and other bonuses for making purchases with specific merchants. American Express’ program is available on virtually any American Express card, including personal cards and business cards, while Chase’s program is currently on available for select consumer credit and debit card holders.
You’ll need to log in to your online accounts to see which offers you are eligible for (offers tend to vary by card holder and credit card), but some Amex Offers that are currently available and can save you money on your upcoming Black Friday shopping purchases include:
- Bloomingdales: Spend $100+, receive a $20 statement credit
- Macy’s: Spend $100+, receive 1,500 Membership Rewards points
- Best Buy: Spend $300+, receive 3,000 Membership Rewards points
- J.Crew: Spend $75+, receive a $15 statement credit
- eBags: Spend $100+, receive a $20 statement credit
- Staples: Earn 2x Membership Rewards points
- Home Depot, Lowes: Spend $75+, receive a $10 statement credit
Picking the Best Credit Card for Your Purchases
In addition to scoring the best deals and earning bonus points through shopping portals, you’ll want to make sure you’re using the card that will offer you the most points for your purchases and also cover yourself in the case of price drops, theft or damage. We’ve covered the best credit cards to use for Black Friday and Cyber Monday purchases in depth, but basically, the most best option depends on where you’ll be doing the most spending and what type of protections you value the most.
If it’s department stores you’re after, you’ll want to use a card like the Chase Freedom, which is offering 5% cash back at US department stores, wholesale clubs and Chase Pay this quarter, or 10% if paired with a paired with a full Ultimate Rewards-earning credit card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card. If you’re making a high-value purchase, you’ll want to use a card like the American Express® Gold Card, which protects you if your purchase is damaged, lost or stolen within 90 days of purchase.
If you’re new to the points and miles world and haven’t picked up any travel rewards credit cards yet, note that some issuers offer instant card numbers upon approval. So, fear not, you don’t need to forego valuable rewards if you plan on going on a Black Friday or Cyber Monday shopping spree and are new to the game.
Bottom Line
There are several ways to double or even triple-dip your mileage earnings with this upcoming shopping rush, and using a loyalty program’s online shopping portal is one of the easiest ways to do so. Although earning one or two additional points per dollar may seem insignificant on some purchases, they can really add up in the long run, and there isn’t much additional legwork to get them if you download one of the Chrome extensions discussed. Besides increasing your points balances, using a shopping portal is also an easy way to keep your miles from expiring.
