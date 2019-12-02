Sail away with these amazing Cyber Monday cruise deals
If you’ve had your eye on a specific cruise, today may be the day to lock it in. That’s because just about every cruise line is offering Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals and discounts.
Here’s a look at the type of savings you could be looking at.
Azamara Cruises
Get a double upgrade plus a $500 onboard credit, or add a land program with promo code PREPOST to take $1,000 off your cruise. Offer ends Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
Carnival Cruises
Carnival’s Cyber Blowout Early Saver Sale deals end on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, so act fast to up to 30% off cruises, 2-for-1 deposits, $5 upgrades, up to $50 in onboard credit and free price protection. Cruise fares are as low as $60 per person, per day.
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises is offering $25 deposit, one free perk (Classic Beverage Package, unlimited Wi-Fi, prepaid gratuities or $150 onboard credit per person) plus $100 per person onboard credit. Book by Dec. 3, 2019, for voyages of four nights or longer departing Jan. 1, 2020–May 3, 2021. Offer excludes suites and Galapagos cruises.
Disney Cruise Line
Disney hardly ever discounts its sailings so it’s exciting to potentially save up to 25% off select Disney cruises. Eight itineraries are valid for the discount:
- 7-night Western Caribbean cruise from New Orleans on Feb. 14, 2020, on Disney Wonder from $1,491 per person
- 7-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral with special Star Wars Day at Sea on Feb. 22, 2020, on Disney Fantasy from $1,834 per person
- 7-night Western Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral with special Star Wars Day at Sea on Feb. 29, 2020, on Disney Fantasy from $1,687 per person
- 7-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral on March 7, 2020, on Disney Fantasy from $1,960 per person
- 4-night Bahamian cruise from Port Canaveral on March 9, 2020, on Disney Dream from $1,272 per person
- 5-night Western Caribbean cruise from Miami with Marvel Day at Sea on Feb. 29, 2020, aboard Disney Magic from $960 per person
- 4-night Bahamian cruise from Miami on April 2, 2020, aboard Disney magic for $864 per person
- 5-night Pacific Coast cruise from San Diego to Vancouver on April 24, 2020, aboard Disney Wonder for $955 per person
All fares are based on double occupancy and subject to port fees and taxes.
Holland America Line
Check out HAL’s CyberSale during which you can book your next cruise with just a $25 deposit. Verandah and Suite bookings get free stateroom gratuities and if you book certain 2020 Alaska, Europe or Canada/New England voyages, you’ll get perks like free drinks. The Cyber Monday specials end on Dec. 3, 2019.
MSC Cruises
MSC’s Cyber Monday sale may entice you to book a well-priced cruise, like a seven-night Caribbean itinerary from $469 per person. The deal includes free drinks (Easy Drink package that includes select wine, beer and cocktails), free Wi-Fi and free gratuities (for first and second passengers in a stateroom only). Other itineraries are also discounted. Offer expires Dec. 4.
Norwegian Cruise Line
NCL’s Cyber Monday Sale offers 30% off all cruises plus up to five free perks, depending on the cabin category you book: open bar, specialty dining, shore excursions, Wi-Fi and kids sail free. Deposits are only $50. Sale ends Dec. 2, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. EST.
Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises’ Cyber Event has two deals. Sail soon to get up to 40% off the cruise fare and free Wi-Fi. Or, sail at a later date to get up to $800 in onboard credit, free Wi-Fi, two bottles of wine and specialty dining, and cabin upgrade. Deals expire Dec. 10, 2019.
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean’s Cyber Monday Preview sale can net you up to $300 in instant saving plus kids sail free and get 60% off the second guest in the cabin.
Book via an airline portal
For any cruise deal, run the numbers to see if you’re better off booking directly with the cruise line, a travel agent or with an airline cruise vacation specialist. United Cruises, for example, is offering up to 6 miles per $1 spent (capped at 45,000 miles) for cruise bookings. Plus, you can get up to $1,000 in onboard credit, free pre-paid gratuities and up to a $200 United Airlines airfare credit. You can also use your United miles to offset the cash price of a cruise.
American Airlines Cruises has a similar deal where you can earn up to 60,000 AAdvantage miles, a $200 American Airlines airfare credit, free pre-paid gratuities, up to $1,000 onboard credit and free kids fares.
