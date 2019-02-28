This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Good things come to those who wait! While the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card from Chase got a fresh new name several weeks ago, it’s now available with a higher sign-up bonus. Now, until May 16, you’ll earn 100,000 Marriott points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card.
Based on TPG’s valuations, the current offer of 100,000 Marriott points is worth $800.
Of course, the welcome bonus is just one part of the equation. The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card includes a number of added benefits as well:
- Annual free night award (up to 35,000 points) after card renewal
- Automatic Silver elite status
- Earn Gold status after spending $35,000 (beginning in 2019)
- 15 elite night credits beginning in 2019 (limited to once per member each year, not once per card)
- Free in-room premium Wi-Fi (beginning in August)
The card does carry a $95 annual fee, but you should be able to easily get at least that much value from the annual free night (here are some of our favorite spots to put it to good use).
One other important caveat: In 2018, new restrictions on Marriott and SPG (now renamed Marriott) cards went into effect, covering both Chase- and Amex-issued cards. These cover both the ability to open the card and the ability to earn a welcome bonus, and they’re pretty complex. Here’s an eligibility chart to help you visualize whether you can sign up for a given card:
It seems complicated, but it basically boils down to this: if you currently have a Marriott or (formerly known as) SPG cobranded card, you may be excluded from getting the card and/or earning a welcome bonus without taking some action. The good news is that a pop-up should tell you at the time of application if you aren’t eligible before Chase runs your credit.
Now if you are eligible, you’ll want to compare not just the initial offer and perks but the earning rates on the various card options as well. Here’s a breakdown of earnings with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card alongside the other offerings in the combined Marriott program:
|Card
|Annual Fee
|Marriott/SPG Earn
|Bonus Category Earn
|Everyday Earn
|Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card
|$95
|6x
|N/A
|2x
|Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
|$450 (See Rates & Fees)
|6x
|3x*
|2x
|Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card
|$125 (See Rates & Fees)
|6x
|4x**
|2x
* Purchases at US restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines
** Purchases at US restaurants, US gas stations, US wireless phone services and US shipping
Bottom Line
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card may be right for you if you want the flexibility of Marriott points in your account and don’t want to pay the $450 for the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Amex, which is the other remaining personal Marriott card.
For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Amex, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex, please click here.
